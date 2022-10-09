Police report, 9/10/22

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.





ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Seth Nolan Carroll, 25, King George Blvd., Savannah — Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

▲ Tara Michelle Lanier, 36, Oak Wood Drive — Obstruction of law enforcement officers/felony; obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

▲ Jerry Donta Mobley, 34, G.W. Oliver Road — Simple assault/family violence.

▲ Garnett Lamar Perry, 45, Horsefly Road, Portal — Terroristic threats and acts, burglary second degree/felony, six charges entering automobile with intent to commit theft.

▲ Dewey Will Shealy, 60, Joy Bluff Road, Reidsville — Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Rachel Kelley Brannen, 25, Gentilly Drive — Criminal trespass/family violence.

▲ Justin Travis Edwards, 19, South Zetterower Ave. — Hit-and-run duty of driver to stop at or return to scene of accident; failure to maintain lane.

▲ Rumario Vistrain Mazariegos, 27, Brannen Road — Failure to obey authorized person directing traffic, driving without a valid license/misdemeanor.

▲ Randy Demetrius Perkins, 42, Greenwood Ave. — DUI less safe alcohol, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, expired registration, no insurance, driving without a valid license/misdemeanor, use of license plate with intent to conceal.

▲ Michael Donald Reese, 31, Lanier Drive — Criminal trespass.

▲ Kory LaShannon Tremble, 52, Joyce St. — Stalking.





➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ Susan Leigh Waters, 62, Hillside Lane, Claxton — Possession of methamphetamine.





INCIDENTS

➤ Bulloch County Animal Services

(August 29-Sept. 4)

▲ Rural county intake — Four adult dogs and two puppies; 12 kittens.

▲ City of Statesboro — Five adult dogs and two puppies; three adult cats and five kittens.

▲ Adopted — Six adult dogs; eight kittens.

▲ Rescued — One adult dog and one puppy; one adult cat and three kittens.

▲ Reclaimed — One adult dog and three puppies.

▲ Died at shelter — None.

▲ Euthanized — Two adult dogs and two puppies (severe aggression; severe medical); one adult cat and eight puppies (severe medical).

▲ Fees collected — $495.





➤ Bulloch County Fire Department

(Incident calls Sept. 1-9)

▲ Portal — 12 medical response calls; one fire alarm; two structure fires; one hazmat call; two vehicle fires.

▲ Register — One fire alarm call; six medical response calls; three structure fires; two vehicle fires.

▲ Nevils — Six medical response calls; one medical call; one structure fire.

▲ Bay — One medical response call; one vehicle fire; one structure fire.

▲ Stilson — Four medical response calls.

▲ Brooklet — Three structure fires; 16 medical response calls; one medical call; one fire alarm call; one vehicle fire; one suspicious vehicle call.

▲ Leefield — Four medical response calls; one structure fire.

▲ Clito — One hazmat call; one structure fire.





BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department — Three calls Wednesday.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 15 calls Wednesday; 26 calls Thursday.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office — Four calls Wednesday; three calls Thursday.

▲ Claxton Police Department — Three calls Thursday.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office — Four calls Wednesday; one call Thursday.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 — Three calls Wednesday; two Thursday.

▲ Georgia Southern University Police Department — Two calls Wednesday; one call Thursday.

▲ Metter Police Department — Four calls Wednesday; two calls Thursday.

▲ Statesboro Police Department — 43 calls Wednesday; 35 calls Thursday.

➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department — 13 calls Thursday.

▲ Metter Fire Department — One call Wednesday; three calls Thursday.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department — Six calls Wednesday; five calls Thursday.





➤ Emergency Medical Service

▲ Bulloch County EMS — one accident call, one coroner call, one fire call and 32 medical calls Wednesday; two accident calls and 28 medical calls Thursday.

▲ Candler County EMS — 10 medical calls Wednesday; 11 medical calls Thursday.

▲ Evans County EMS — One accident call, one coroner call, one first responder call and seven medical calls Wednesday; one accident call and five medical calls Thursday.





➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups — 46 calls Wednesday; 42 calls Thursday.

▲ Bulloch County Animal Services — One call Wednesday; one call Thursday.

▲ Bryan County 911 — Two calls Wednesday.

▲ Jenkins County 911 — One call Wednesday.

▲ Screven County 911 — One call Wednesday; one call Thursday.

▲ Tattnall County — Two calls Thursday.

▲ Chatham County — One call Wednesday.

▲ Georgia Power — One call Wednesday.

▲ Red Cross — One call Wednesday.

▲ Statesboro Gas — One call Wednesday.





— compiled by Jim Healy