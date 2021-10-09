Police report, 9/10/21

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Levi Austin Carter, 21, Stambuck Lane – Criminal Trespass, battery.

Larry Earl Clegg, 43, Lanier Drive – Public drunkenness, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

James Elbert Dickerson, 62, Shuman Drive – Seven charges financial transaction card fraud, financial transaction card theft.

Devon Montrice Taylor, 21, Nassau Drive – Pointing or aiming a gun or pistol at another, criminal trespass.

Statesboro Police Department

Devontae Arquize Anderson, 21, Grady Johnson Road – Simple battery/family violence.

Beatrice Emily Jackson, 31, Canoochee Road, Metter – Two charges simple battery against a police officer, two charges obstruction of a law enforcement officer/felony.

Davion Antonio McMillan, 22, Pamela Way – Possession of a firearm by convicted felon or first offender.

INCIDENTS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

ASH BRANCH CHURCH ROAD – Complainant said someone had taken his Honda ATV. The ATV was located and returned to the victim.

PINEMOUNT BOULEVARD – Complainant said she received multiple calls from a restricted number and the caller makes noises on the other end. Complainant said she believes the caller is a woman she knows but she doesn’t have any proof. The woman previously was arrested for harassing communications against the complainant earlier. Upon contacting the woman, she said she had not called the complainant since she was arrested. She then became upset and hung up.

HIGHWAY 80 EAST – Complainant said he was having an argument with his wife and he drove away from their home. Upon stopping, he said another man came up to his car and started yelling at him. Complainant said when he tried to get out of his vehicle, the man slammed the door on his leg. The complainant was unsure if he wanted to press charges. Upon talking with the offender, he said he closed the door and it bumped the complainant’s leg. Offender was advised the situation is being referred to Magistrate Court.

WINDING WAY – Complainant said she received a call from a man who said he would “bust her head” if she bothered him and another woman. She said she was afraid of the man and wanted him to stop. Upon listening to the tape of the call and talking to the man, he was advised not to have any further contact.

WESTSIDE ROAD – Complainant said a man pointed a gun at her. The man was contacted and both sides were advised of possible actions.

HIGHWAY 80 EAST – Complainant said someone broke into her storage unit. She said the door was broken open and she provided a list of items stolen. She said she doesn’t know who broke in and needed the report for insurance purposes.

SETTLEMENT ROAD – Complainant said he went dove hunting and took two shotguns with him to try out each. He said he left one shotgun resting on the bumper of a friend’s car and forgot it was there when they drove off to have lunch. Upon returning, he could not find the gun and he has searched for it several times without any luck finding it.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement Agencies

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office —20 calls Wednesday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office — Five calls Wednesday.

Claxton Police Department — Two calls Wednesday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office — Three calls Wednesday.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45 — Seven calls Wednesday.

Georgia Southern Police – Three calls Wednesday.

Metter Police Department — Five calls Wednesday.

Portal Police – One call Wednesday.

Statesboro Police Department — 23 calls Wednesday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department — Two calls Wednesday.

Evans County Fire Department — Two calls Wednesday.

Statesboro Fire Department — Three calls Wednesday.

Metter Fire Department — One call Wednesday.

Emergency Medical Services

Bulloch County EMS — Four accident calls, one coroner call, one first responder call and 33 medical calls Wednesday.

Candler County EMS — Eight medical calls Wednesday.

Evans County EMS — Six medical calls Wednesday.

Other Agencies

911 hang-ups — 48 calls Wednesday.

Bryan County 911 — One call Wednesday.

Bulloch Animal Services — One call Wednesday.

Jenkins County 911 – One call Wednesday.

Georgia Power – One call Wednesday.

Screven County 911 – One call Wednesday.

— compiled by Jim Healy