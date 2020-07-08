Police report, 8/7/20

Note: Arrest information, including spelling of names and addresses, is taken from Bulloch County Jail reports. Incident information comes from reports by agencies indicated. These are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Anthony Gordon Wilkerson, 34, Neesmith Proctor Road, Brooklet – aggravated battery (family violence), misdemeanor possession and carrying concealed weapon without a license.

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ No new SPD arrests in Thursday jail report.

➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ Charles Jenkins Lafavor, 32, Church Street, Swainsboro – cocaine possession, possession of marijuana (less than 1 ounce), misdemeanor obstruction of officers, open alcohol container in vehicle, adult seatbelt violation, giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement.

▲ Earnesha Arjena Lewis, 20, North Madison Street, Lyons – DUI (less safe/drugs), improper stopping on roadway, impeding the flow of traffic, adult seatbelt violation, open alcohol container, driving without valid license, giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement.

INCIDENTS

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ LANIER DRIVE – An apartment resident reported a theft in which a PlayStation4 with nine games, a controller, a Nintendo Switch Game and a Nintendo Switch were taken.

▲ WALMART SUPERCENTER – Store personnel reported a misdemeanor shoplifting incident in which $142.97 worth of art supplies and clothes were taken. Police issued suspect a citation.

▲ EASTVIEW APARTMENTS – Police were investigating a report of family violence Tuesday morning when a man identified as the suspect “took off running around the back of the complex,” an officer reported. Another officer at the scene deployed his Taser but reportedly did not make contact with the suspect, who was not apprehended at that time. But officers took out warrants for his arrest.

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ W.C. HODGES ROAD – A woman reported that a welder went missing from a shop near a pond when a couple were allowed to go fishing. The woman’s son found a beer can sitting where the welder had been and saw more beer cans of the same kind where the couple had been fishing. After texting one of the fishing couple, the woman reportedly was told that they were in Florida but that the welder would be returned. Deputy logged incident as a second-degree burglary.

▲ BLUE JACK ROAD – A resident reported that she was swindled out of money through a telephone scam. Media summary stated no amount, but incident was logged as case of felony theft by deception.

▲ TEE PEE WAY – A man reported that a person he apparently didn’t know had been sitting on the back porch of the man’s home petting his dogs. Deputy was shown video of the person but could not give a good description because of the camera’s distance.

▲ GEORGIA HIGHWAY 46 – Deputy took a report of a man said to be involved in a scam, logged as a case of felony theft by deception.

▲ HIGHWAY 301 SOUTH – The owner of Buddy’s Truck Stop reported receiving two $400 forged checks from a person who had previously cashed checks four checks ranging from $200 to $400 at the location. Deputy reported that those checks were later determined to be fraudulent as well and advised the business owner of the Magistrate Court process.

▲ TIMBERLINE ROAD – A man reported that a gun and a small amount of cash had been stolen from his vehicle.

.BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 20 calls.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office – three calls.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office – seven calls.

▲ Georgia State Patrol – four calls.

▲ Statesboro Police – 33 calls.

▲ Brooklet Police Department – one call.

▲ Claxton Police Department – five calls.

▲ Metter Police Department – one call.

➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department – four calls.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department – two calls

▲ Metter Fire Department – four calls.

▲ Georgia Forestry Commission (Bulloch) – one call.

▲ Georgia Forestry Commission (Candler) – one call.

➤ Emergency Medical Service

▲ Bulloch County EMS –three accident calls, 22 medical calls.

▲ Candler County EMS – one accident call six medical calls.

▲ Evans County EMS – three medical calls.

➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang- ups – 31 calls.

▲ Air Evac – one call.

▲ Bulloch Animal Control – one call.

▲ Bryan County 911 – one call.

▲ Emanuel County 911 – one call.

▲ Jenkins County 911 – one call.

▲ Georgia Power – one call.

▲ Emergency medical dispatches — six calls.

— compiled by Al Hackle