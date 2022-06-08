Police report, 8/6/22

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.





ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Nigel Augustus James, 27, White Bluff Drive, Guyton — Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

▲ Devin Jenkins Lee, 29, Depot Drive — Disorderly conduct, possession of firearm by convicted felon or first offender.

▲ Javid Anthony Manning, 26, Lanier Drive — No insurance, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

▲ Travis Austin Mock, 28, Henry Blitch Road — Simple battery/family violence.

▲ Ja’Vontae Sarrod Parrish, 32, West Welwood Drive, Savannah — Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

▲ Jakeem Jonathan William, 22, Highway 301, Glennville — Aggravated battery.

▲ William Tyler Wood, 39, Pinecrest Drive, Bolivia, N.C. — Two charges theft by taking/misdemeanor.





➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Yourlanda Levette Everett, 46, Sinkhole Road — Criminal trespass.

▲ Christopher Ryan Kight, 34, Highway 152, Cobbtown — Theft by shoplifting.

▲ Ryan Patrick Leonard, 36, Highway 280, Claxton — Three charges theft by taking/felony, two charges criminal trespass, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, theft by receiving stolen property/felony, theft by shoplifting, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, loitering or prowling, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

▲ Larry Charles McReynolds, 64, Spotted Fawn Road North — Sale of alcohol without a license.

▲ Brandon Rashe Powell, 34, Highway 301 North — Criminal trespass/family violence, battery/family violence first offense.

▲ Mikayla Denise Suggs, 24, Statesboro Place — Battery/family violence, false imprisonment.





➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ Robert Allen Davis, 44, Ponderosa Road, Portal — Possession of Schedule II controlled substance, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

▲ Jereminique Angelaciah-Rayjennie Pierce, 25, Heritage Place, Augusta — Speeding in excess of maximum limits, driver to exercise due care, reckless driving.

▲ Richard Ames Rackleff, 19, Hood Road — DUI less safe alcohol, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle.





➤ Georgia Southern University Police Department

▲ Kyle Taylor Hackle, 26, Earnie Hackle Road, Cobbtown — Four charges burglary first degree/felony, four charges theft by taking/misdemeanor.





➤ Department of Community Supervision

▲ Arkail Tavon Brown, 23, Gentilly Drive — Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.





INCIDENTS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ ARCOLA ROAD — Complainant said a man recently came onto complainant’s property to leave cell phones with his children. His estranged wife, who is staying with the complainant along with her children, said she and her husband are divorcing. Complainant said he wanted the man served a criminal trespass warning. After multiple attempts, the man has not been located.

▲ LANES CHURCH ROAD — Complainant said there was a suspicious man on a motorcycle.

▲ PIKE ROAD — Complainant said two women have been harassing her via text messages. She said one of the women first sent her a text showing the other woman talking about her. Complainant said she then sent a text to that woman asking her why she was talking about her. She then began receiving argumentative texts from both women. Complainant said she has printed out all the texts and plans to take action in Magistrate Court.

▲ OLD BARN ROAD — Complainant said someone stole his firearm.

▲ SOUTH WYNN ROAD — Complainant said he was told a man may have some forklifts for sale or be able to repair the complainant’s forklift. Complainant said he went to the home and honked his horn several times. He said he then went to the front door and knocked. He said as soon as he knocked, two large Doberman Pincer dogs came from the back of the home and attacked him, biting him multiple times. He said he went to the hospital for treatment. Complainant showed photos of the bites to his legs and they appeared to be fairly deep. Bulloch County Animal Services was given the information.





➤ Bulloch County Animal Services

(July 25-31)

▲ Rural county intake — Six adult dogs and one puppy; two adult cats, five kittens.

▲ City of Statesboro — Two adult dogs; two adult cats and two kittens.

▲ Adopted — One puppy; one kitten.

▲ Rescued — Two adult dogs.

▲ Reclaimed — One adult dog; four kittens.

▲ Died at shelter — None.

▲ Euthanized — Three adult dogs (severe aggression; extensive medical); eight puppies (severe medical).

▲ Fees collected — $300.





➤ Bulloch County Fire Department

(Incident calls July 21-28)

▲ Portal — 19 medical response calls; one fire alarm call; one vehicle fire; one accident with injuries; one brush/grass fire; two rescue calls.

▲ Register — One fire alarm call; one brush/grass fire call; one rescue call; one vehicle fire; nine medical response calls.

▲ Nevils — Three medical response calla; two fire alarm calls.

▲ Bay — One medical response call.

▲ Stilson — Three medical response calls; one woods fire.

▲ Brooklet — One medical call; three fire alarm calls; one structure fire; 24 medical response calls; one woods fire.

▲ Leefield — Three medical response calls.

▲ Clito — Five medical response calls; one brush/grass fire call; one rescue call.





BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department — Two calls Tuesday; two calls Wednesday.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 26 calls Tuesday; 21 calls Wednesday; 23 calls Thursday.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office — Two calls Tuesday; five calls Wednesday; 11 calls Thursday.

▲ Claxton Police Department — One call Tuesday; two calls Wednesday; five calls Thursday.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office — Two calls Tuesday; five calls Wednesday; one call Thursday.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 — Five calls Tuesday; nine calls Wednesday; four calls Thursday.

▲ Georgia Southern University Police Department — One call Thursday

▲ Metter Police Department — Two calls Tuesday; two calls Wednesday; seven calls Thursday.

▲ Statesboro Police Department — 25 calls Tuesday; 23 calls Wednesday; 26 calls Thursday.

➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department — 16 calls Tuesday; nine calls Wednesday.

▲ Claxton Fire Department — One call Thursday.

▲ Evans County Fire Department — Two calls Wednesday.

▲ Metter Fire Department — One call Tuesday; one call Wednesday; three calls Thursday.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department — Five calls Tuesday; three calls Wednesday; one call Thursday.

▲ Georgia Forestry Bulloch — One call Tuesday.





➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS — 29 medical calls Tuesday; two accident calls and 22 medical calls Wednesday; one accident call and 15 medical calls Thursday.

▲ Candler County EMS — One accident call and nine medical calls Tuesday; five medical calls Wednesday; five medical calls Thursday.

▲ Evans County EMS — Five medical calls Tuesday; two medical calls Wednesday; five medical calls Thursday.





➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups — 25 calls Tuesday; 43 calls Wednesday; 29 calls Thursday.

▲ Bulloch County Animal Services — Two calls Tuesday; one call Wednesday.

▲ Air Transports — One call Tuesday.

▲ Bryan County 911 — One call Tuesday.

▲ Emanuel County 911 — One call Tuesday; one call Wednesday; two calls Thursday.

▲ Screven County 911 — One call Tuesday; one call Wednesday.

▲ Tattnall County 911 — One call Tuesday; one call Wednesday.

▲ Chatham County 911 — Two calls Thursday.

▲ Candler County Coroner — One call Thursday.





— compiled by Jim Healy