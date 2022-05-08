Police report, 8/5/22

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

Bulloch County Fire Department

(Incident calls July 21-28)

▲ Portal – 19 medical response calls; one fire alarm call; one vehicle fire; one accident with injuries; one brush/grass fire; two rescue calls.

▲ Register – One fire alarm call; one brush/grass fire call; one rescue call; one vehicle fire; nine medical response calls.

▲ Nevils – Three medical response calla; two fire alarm calls.

▲ Bay – One medical response call.

▲ Stilson – Three medical response calls; one woods fire.

▲ Brooklet – One medical call; three fire alarm calls; one structure fire; 24 medical response calls; one woods fire.

▲ Leefield – Three medical response calls.

▲ Clito – Five medical response calls; one brush/grass fire call; one rescue call.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Brooklet Police Department – Two calls Tuesday; two calls Wednesday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 26 calls Tuesday; 21 calls Wednesday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Two calls Tuesday; five calls Wednesday.

Claxton Police Department – One call Tuesday; two calls Wednesday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Two calls Tuesday; five calls Wednesday.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45 – Five calls Tuesday; nine calls Wednesday.

Metter Police Department – Two calls Tuesday; two calls Wednesday.

Statesboro Police Department – 25 calls Tuesday; 23 calls Wednesday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – 16 calls Tuesday; nine calls Wednesday.

Evans County Fire Department – Two calls Wednesday.

Metter Fire Department – One call Tuesday; one call Wednesday.

Statesboro Fire Department – Five calls Tuesday; three calls Wednesday.

Georgia Forestry Bulloch – One call Tuesday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – 29 medical calls Tuesday; two accident calls and 22 medical calls Wednesday.

Candler County EMS – One accident call and nine medical calls Tuesday; five medical calls Wednesday.

Evans County EMS – Five medical calls Tuesday; two medical calls Wednesday.

Other Agencies

911 hang-ups – 25 calls Tuesday; 43 calls Wednesday.

Bulloch County Animal Services – Two calls Tuesday; one call Wednesday.

Air Transports – One call Tuesday.

Bryan County 911 – One call Tuesday.

Emanuel County 911 – One call Tuesday; one call Wednesday.

Screven County 911 – One call Tuesday; one call Wednesday.

Tattnall County 911 – One call Tuesday; one call Wednesday.

— compiled by Jim Healy