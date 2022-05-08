Police report, 8/5/22

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.
Bulloch County Fire Department
(Incident calls July 21-28)
▲ Portal – 19 medical response calls; one fire alarm call; one vehicle fire; one accident with injuries; one brush/grass fire; two rescue calls.
▲ Register – One fire alarm call; one brush/grass fire call; one rescue call; one vehicle fire; nine medical response calls.
▲ Nevils – Three medical response calla; two fire alarm calls.
▲ Bay – One medical response call.
▲ Stilson – Three medical response calls; one woods fire.
▲ Brooklet – One medical call; three fire alarm calls; one structure fire; 24 medical response calls; one woods fire.
▲ Leefield – Three medical response calls.
▲ Clito – Five medical response calls; one brush/grass fire call; one rescue call.
BULLOCH 911 REPORTS
Law Enforcement
Brooklet Police Department – Two calls Tuesday; two calls Wednesday.
Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 26 calls Tuesday; 21 calls Wednesday.
Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Two calls Tuesday; five calls Wednesday.
Claxton Police Department – One call Tuesday; two calls Wednesday.
Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Two calls Tuesday; five calls Wednesday.
Georgia State Patrol Post 45 – Five calls Tuesday; nine calls Wednesday.
Metter Police Department – Two calls Tuesday; two calls Wednesday.
Statesboro Police Department – 25 calls Tuesday; 23 calls Wednesday.
Fire Departments
Bulloch County Fire Department – 16 calls Tuesday; nine calls Wednesday.
Evans County Fire Department – Two calls Wednesday.
Metter Fire Department – One call Tuesday; one call Wednesday.
Statesboro Fire Department – Five calls Tuesday; three calls Wednesday.
Georgia Forestry Bulloch – One call Tuesday.
Emergency Medical Service
Bulloch County EMS – 29 medical calls Tuesday; two accident calls and 22 medical calls Wednesday.
Candler County EMS – One accident call and nine medical calls Tuesday; five medical calls Wednesday.
Evans County EMS – Five medical calls Tuesday; two medical calls Wednesday.
Other Agencies
911 hang-ups – 25 calls Tuesday; 43 calls Wednesday.
Bulloch County Animal Services – Two calls Tuesday; one call Wednesday.
Air Transports – One call Tuesday.
Bryan County 911 – One call Tuesday.
Emanuel County 911 – One call Tuesday; one call Wednesday.
Screven County 911 – One call Tuesday; one call Wednesday.
Tattnall County 911 – One call Tuesday; one call Wednesday.
— compiled by Jim Healy