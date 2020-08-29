Police report, 8/29/20

Note: Arrest information, including spelling of names and addresses, is taken from Bulloch County Jail reports. Incident information comes from reports by agencies indicated. These are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.





ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Kazmyra Chanae Lonon, 18, Rosemary Church Road, Metter — theft by shoplifting.





➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Cefus NyReek Howard, 30, Westlake Drive — DUI/less safe, failure to maintain lane.

▲ Jerral Raashad Johnson, 18, Old Coffee Road, Adel — possession of less than an ounce of marijuana; possession/use of drug-related objects; DUI; stop sign violation.

▲ Lamarr Wootson Mormon, 31, King Street, Sandersville — criminal trespass/damage to property, probation violation.





➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ Jaleen Damarcus January, 18, Carter Road, Biloxi, Mississippi — DUI/less safe/drugs, headlights violation.

▲ Eduardo Mota, 24, Oaky Spring Road, Gaston, S.C. — headlights violation, DUI/less safe, suspended license, failure to maintain lane.

▲ Justin Wayne Phillips, 23, Magnolia Way — speeding, following too closely, failure to maintain lane, failure to signal turn or lane change, DUI/less safe.

▲ Emily Joyce Cope, 36, Jack Jackson Road, Glennville — two counts of felony 1st-degree homicide by vehicle; DUI/less safe, failure to maintain lane; driving on the wrong side of the roadway.

▲ Richard Dewey Nanney, 34, Mausser Drive, Orlando, Fla. — DUI/less safe.





➤ Candler County Jail

▲ Rancheris Williams, 39, Metter — criminal trespass, possession/use of drug-related objects; terroristic threats and acts; possession of a controlled substance.

▲ Leeo Coney, 47, Metter — simple battery, 3rd-degree cruelty to children.

▲ Rodney Keith Wilson, 63, Swainsboro — impersonating a police officer.

▲ Fred Allen Bumba, 63, Jacksonville, Fla. — theft by taking, criminal trespass.

▲ Brian Antonio Coleman, 40, Swainsboro — suspended license.

▲ Jashaad Durrell Calhoun, 24, Cobbtown — probation violation.

▲ Gary Devon Goldinger, 25, Hinesville — burglary.

▲ Samuel Adam Wells, 65, Statesboro — theft by taking.

▲ James Williams, 29, Statesboro — simple battery, probation violation.





INCIDENTS

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ DOLLAR GENERAL/FAIR ROAD — A man was arrested for cocaine possession and shoplifting an $8 speaker.

▲ FAIR ROAD — Someone reported the theft of a bicycle.

▲ LANIER DRIVE — Police arrested two people for possession of stolen property and convicted felon in possession of a gun.

▲ HIGHWAY 67 — A person told police they suspected another of using illegal drugs.

In a separate call, someone reported a tow truck driver was trying to tow their vehicle without authorization.

▲ BRAXTON AVENUE —Someone was charged with simple battery after a domestic dispute.

▲ CONE HOMES — A tenant reported the theft of an endorsed $237 check, $20 cash and a cell phone.

▲ PACKINGHOUSE ROAD — Someone reported the theft of a cell phone, gaming system and computer equipment.

▲ HART STREET — A woman told police she did not want a man she did not know caring for her grandchildren but the children’s mother confirmed her choice of caretaker when police contacted her.





➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ COUNTRY CLUB ROAD — A woman said she was convinced by a person claiming to be a police officer to send money to an address that was supposedly for an attorney. She later felt it was a case of fraud.

▲ PATRIOT INN — A woman said her boyfriend, who was prohibited by court order from contacting her or her son, was at her hotel trying to make her talk to him. She also said he texted her threatening messages.

▲ STILSON LEEFIELD ROAD — A woman said a man harassed her by phone and by coming to her home unannounced.





➤ Register Police Department

▲ Last week officers issued three citations for stop sign violations.





➤ Candler County Sheriff’s Office

▲ GOLF CLUB DRIVE — Someone reported harassing communications.

▲ STRANGE ROAD — Someone reported dogs running at large.

▲ EAST VERTIA STREET — Deputies responded to a criminal trespass and theft complaint.

▲ EDEN CHURCH ROAD — Someone filed a missing person report.

▲ HIGHWAY 121 — Someone reported a simple battery case.

▲ PINE STREET — Deputies responded to a reported simple battery.

▲ MERCER GROVE CHURCH ROAD — Someone reported a burglary.

▲ ELTON ROAD — Deputies responded to a criminal trespass complaint.





➤ Bulloch County Volunteer Fire Departments

▲ PORTAL — one miscellaneous fire, one medical response fire call, two structure fires, one vehicle fire, one woods fire.

▲ REGISTER — one vehicle fire.

▲ NEVILS — two structure fires.

▲ BAY DISTRICT — one alarm call.

▲ STILSON — no calls.

▲ BROOKLET — two medical calls, two fire alarm calls, one public relations call, two structure fire calls, one vehicle fire.

▲ LEEFIELD — no calls.

▲ CLITO — one vehicle fire.





➤ Georgia Southern University Police

▲ Officers issued two traffic citations and six traffic warnings and assisted three motorists Wednesday; two traffic citations and eight traffic warnings and assisted no motorists Thursday.

▲ EAGLE VILLAGE — Officers responded to a drug violation complaint.

▲ LANDSCAPE SERVICES — Someone reported a suspicious person or activity.

▲ FREEDOM’S LANDING — A student was judicially referred to university authorities over marijuana possession, but was nit charged.

▲ CENTENNIAL PLACE —Officers responded to an alcohol violation complaint.

▲ LANIER DRIVE — Someone reported a person was injured.





BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

▲ Reports are from Wednesday, Thursday reports were unavailable.





➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department — two calls.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 17 calls.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office — three calls.

▲ Claxton Police — one call.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office — two calls.

▲ Georgia State Patrol — four calls.

▲ Metter Police Department — two calls.

▲ Georgia Southern University police — one call.

▲ Statesboro Police Department — 24 calls.





➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department — four calls.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department — six calls.

Metter Fire Department — three calls.





➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups — 35 calls.

▲ Bryan County 911 — two calls.

▲ Tattnall County 911 — one call.





➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Reports are for Wednesday; Thursday reports were unavailable.

▲ Bulloch County EMS — three accident calls, one fire call, one first-responder call, 39 medical calls.

▲ Candler County EMS — six medical calls.

▲ Evans County EMS — two medical calls.





— compiled by Holli Deal Saxon



