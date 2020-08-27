Police report, 8/27/20

Note: Arrest information, including spelling of names and addresses, is taken from Bulloch County Jail reports. Incident information comes from reports by agencies indicated. These are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office



▲ Stephen Patrick Howard, 41, North Kevin Court – terroristic threats and acts; obstruction; possession/use of drug related objects; two counts of felony probation violation.

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Marshall Patten Bryant, 36, Packinghouse Road – theft by shoplifting, possession of cocaine, possession/use of drug related objects.

▲ Bruce Felton Rogers, 29, Rose Drive, Ellabell – theft by receiving stolen property, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, probation violation.

▲ Melissa Dawn Smith, 31, Nalley Road, Greer, S.C. – theft by receiving stolen property, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

▲ Aaliyah Shafar Floyd, 23, Braxton Boulevard – simple battery against a police officer, obstruction, criminal trespass/family violence.

▲ Michael Lee Kirby, 31, East Main Street – reckless driving.

▲ Carla Lynn Thompson, 34, Henry Street – felony theft by taking.

INCIDENTS

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ NORTHSIDE DRIVE EAST/VETERAN’S MEMORIAL PARKWAY – Officers responded to a civil case of harassment.

▲ LANIER DRIVE – Someone reported the theft of a bicycle.

▲ STATESBORO PLACE CIRCLE – A man was arrested after he physically fought with a woman over a puppy, which he allegedly choked, slammed to the ground and threatened to kill with a knife.

▲ WAL-MART NEIGHBORHOOD MARKET – Someone was cited for shoplifting $133 worth of steaks.

▲ SOUTHERN COVE – A woman told police hr boyfriend kicked her out of her own car. The car was returned and police gave her information on seeking warrants.

▲ WAL-MART SUPERCENTER – Someone was cited for concealing $112 worth of miscellaneous merchandise and leaving without paying.

▲ OUTLAND STREET – Police advised a woman about seeking warrants after she reported being in a physical battle with her sister.

▲ TURNER STREET – A man was given information on seeking warrants after he reported being in a physical fight with his mother.

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ HIGHWAY 24 – Someone reported an entering auto incident.

▲ COURTNEY WAY – A man reported theft of a folding table from his truck.

▲ BANKS DAIRY ROAD – A woman reported a suspicious call she believed was a computer security scam.

▲ MAY ROAD – A man reported fraudulent charges on his financial transaction card account.

▲ TWO CHOP ROAD – Deputies responded to a reported theft.

▲ PIKE ROAD – A woman reported someone entered her vehicle and damaged a window and tire.

▲ LANIER ROAD – Deputies responded to a report of identity fraud.

▲ HORIZONS BEND – Someone complained that a neighbor steals their mail.

▲ CYPRESS LAKE ROAD – A man reported a suspicious incident involving property his father left after his passing away.

➤ Georgia Southern University Police

▲ Officers issued no traffic citations and four traffic warnings and assisted one motorist Tuesday.

▲ SOUTHERN PINES – Officers responded to an alcohol violation.

▲ SOUTHERN COURTYARD – Someone filed a drug complaint.





BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department – one call.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 18 calls.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office – six calls.

▲ Claxton Police – one call.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office – three calls.

▲ Georgia State Patrol – five calls.

▲ Metter Police Department – five calls.

▲ Statesboro Police Department – 20 calls.

➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department – four calls.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department – seven calls.

▲ Metter Fire Department – one call.

▲ Evans County Fire & Rescue – three calls.

▲ Claxton Fire Department – one call.

➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang- ups – 34 calls.

▲ Air Evac – two calls.

▲ Bulloch County Correctional Institute – one call.

▲ Emanuel County 911 – two calls.

▲ Tattnall County 911 – three calls.

▲ East Georgia Regional Medical Center – one call.

▲ Whitfield County 911 – one call.

➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS – one accident call, one fire call, 32 medical calls.

▲ Candler County EMS – one accident call and nine medical calls.

▲ Evans County EMS – one first-responder call, three medical calls.

-compiled by Holli Deal Saxon