Police report, 8/26/20

Note: Arrest information, including spelling of names and addresses, is taken from Bulloch County Jail reports. Incident information comes from reports by agencies indicated. These are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Susan Dianne Bradshaw, 65, Black Creek Church Road, Brooklet –purchase, sale, distribution or manufacturing marijuana.

▲ Tevin Evander Edenfield, 26, South Wynn Road –obstruction, public intoxication.

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Eric Bernard Chatman, 20, Lanier Drive –criminal attempt to commit a felony; use of communications facilities in committing a felony involving controlled substances.

▲ Preston Matthew George, 18, Harvest Moon Trace, Lilburn – possession of a fraudulent license; possession of less than an ounce of marijuana; possession/use of drug related objects; DUI/less safe; failure to maintain lane.

▲ Michael Jermaine Hill, 20, Solomon Circle - possession of Schedule I or II controlled substances; use of communications facilities in committing a felony involving controlled substances.

▲ Danny Dwight Lindsey, 19, Louisville Road, Appling - simple battery against a police officer; public indecency; possession of a false ID; giving false information.

▲ Kenneth Lamar Peacock, 29, Tami & Sheri Lane – obstruction.

▲ Matthew Joseph Ralph, 22, Wilstone Way, Guyton -possession of Schedule I or II controlled substances; use of communications facilities in committing a felony involving controlled substances.

▲ Jordan Maurice Walker, 18, Felton Drive, Milledgeville - possession of Schedule I or II controlled substances; use of communications facilities in committing a felony involving controlled substances.

▲ Samune Lindell Gallmore, 18, Vista Circle – simple battery/family violence; terroristic threats and acts; animal cruelty; criminal trespass/family violence.

▲ James Paul Strickland, 38, Johnson Street – possession of cocaine; possession of a Schedule I controlled substance; possession of less than an ounce of marijuana; possession/use of drug related objects; eye protection and headgear required; stop sign violation; driving without a valid license; obstruction; parole violation.

▲ Jeremiah Dontavius Key, 29, Mikell Street – financial transaction card theft, four counts of financial transaction card fraud.

➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ Dusten Cole Upton, 19, Weatherstone Way – failure to yield wen entering roadway; speeding; failure to signal turn or lane change; following too closely; DUI/less safe.

➤ Georgia Southern University Police

▲ Ariel Alanis Gray, 19, Virginia Avenue, Woodbine – possession of Schedule II controlled substance; drugs not in original container.

INCIDENTS

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ EAST JONES AVENUE – A complainant told police a group of juveniles damaged a bedroom window.

▲ CARIBE COURT –A woman told police her boyfriend hit her in the face with a cigarette. The man denied doing so but said the woman broke his TV. Neither were charged.

▲ STATESBORO HIGH SCHOOL – A complainant told police someone contacted her outside of school about an altercation that occurred at the school previously. The call was listed as harassing communications.

▲ SOUTH COLLEGE STREET – A man said he argued with his girlfriend, and her brother threw him onto the ground.

▲ LANIER DRIVE –A man was arrested on charges of obstruction for insisting upon walking through a crime scene after police ordered him not to do so.

In a separate call, police stopped a vehicle and several unknown male passengers fled. One was stopped and cited for underage possession of alcohol.

▲ GEORGIA AVENUE – Someone told police they heard an argument and a single shot fired. Police found a shell casing in a parking lot.

▲ WAL-MART SUPERCENTER – A person was cited for shoplifting over $130 worth of juice, jogging pants, bra, skin care products, other clothing and makeup.

▲ STATESBORO PLACE CIRCLE - When patrolling and approaching large party, an officer found a white chalky rocklike substance in the parking lot.

▲ PEACHTREE STREET – A man called police after his stepson pushed him down during an argument over the child cleaning his shoes in the sink instead of outside, as he was told.

▲ GENTILLY ROAD – Someone reported a pistol stolen from a vehicle.

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ OWENS ROAD – A woman told deputies a man caused her injury when he forced himself upon her person. She denied wanting to press charges at first, but after deputies questioned the man and he just said she had broken things in his house, she decided to press charges. She was given information on seeking warrants.

▲ ROCKY FORD ROAD – A deputy responded to a call about someone entering a trailer that was under construction.

▲ MARTIN LUTHER KIND DRIVE – Deputies were informed of a registered, convicted sex offender not living where he was supposed to be staying.

➤Georgia Southern University Police

▲ Officers issued no traffic citations, three traffic warnings and assisted four motorists Monday.

▲ COLLEGE OF EDUCATION- Someone filed a missing person report.

▲ RUSSELL UNION – Officers responded to a report of a suspicious person or activity.

▲ SOUTHERN PINES – Someone reported a suspicious person or activity.

▲ EAGLE VILLAGE – Officers responded to a drug complaint.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 28 calls.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office – five calls.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office – three calls.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45- eight calls.

▲ Metter Police Department- one call.

▲ Georgia Southern University Police Department– one call.

▲ Statesboro Police Department-38 calls.

➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department- six calls.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department – two calls.

▲ Metter Fire Department- one call.

➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang- ups – 45 calls.

▲ Air Evac -one call.

▲ Bryan County 911 –two calls.

▲ Bulloch County Correctional Institute -one call.

▲ Emanuel County 911- two calls.

▲ Georgia Power – one call.

▲ Emergency medical dispatches – one call.

▲ National Weather Service –one call.

▲ East Georgia Regional Medical Center - one call.

➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS- two accident calls, one fire call, two first responder calls, 32 medical calls.

▲ Candler County EMS- one accident call, six medical calls.

▲ Evans County EMS- one medical call.

-compiled by Holli Deal Saxon