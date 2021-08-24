Police report, 8/25/21

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Arshe Deanna Johnson, 33, Harvey Wilson Road – Harassing communications.

Thomas Lee Thompson, Pioneer Trail, Portal – Possession of methamphetamine, manufacture of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug related objects.

Statesboro Police Department

Bryan Lashard Robinson, 32, Blue Ridge Drive – Possession of cocaine, obstruction of law enforcement officers, giving false name, address or birth date to law enforcement officer.

Dauntavius Jaequone Robinson, 25, Simons Road – DUI less safe alcohol, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle.

Christian Nicole Spell, 35, Old Register Mobile Home Park, Register – Disorderly conduct.

Danny Carmichael Pino, 37, Stambuk Lane – Criminal Trespass.

Michael, David, Williams, 53, Millen Highway, Millen – Public indecency first or second conviction/misdemeanor.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45

Samantha Sharpe, 49, Cowan Ave., Savannah – DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

Brandon Matthew Watts, 24, Firelane Road – DUI less safe drugs, failure to maintain lane.

Kewuan Antonio Wilson, 18, East Pine St., Swainsboro – DUI less safe alcohol, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, speeding in excess of maximum limits.

Aiden Beckham Butler, 18, Lake Harding Drive, Hamilton – DUI less safe alcohol, holding/supporting wireless telecommunications device, possession and use of drug related objects.

INCIDENTS

COLQUIT LANE – Complainant said someone broke into his car overnight and took some papers from his back seat.

HIGHWAY 67 – Complainant said she and a friend were cleaning the friend’s house to prepare it to be sold. She said she went outside where she encountered her friend’s daughter. They had a verbal argument and the girl’s mother separated them. There was no physical contact. All parties involved were advised not to have contact with each other.

SHUMAN ROAD – Complainant said three juveniles broke out a window at his residence. The Department of Juvenile Justice was contacted about the incident.

VICTORY CHURCH LANE – Complainant said that following an argument, he received a harassing communication from his stepson.

LAWRENCE CHURCH ROAD – Complainant said she was on her way to Pooler to her job when she passed her ex-husband in his car. She said he turned around and began tailgating her, driving along side her trying to get her to roll down her window and driving slowly in front of her. Complainant’s father wanted the ex-husband with a criminal trespass citation. He was contacted and admitted to following complainant. He was served with criminal trespass citation.

HIGHWAY 46 – Complainant said he went over to his father’s shop to work on a lawnmower when he noticed the garage door was partially open. Inside, he noticed things had been moved around, but his father said nothing was missing. Several firearms that were in the garage were moved from their original locations, but were not taken. A fingerprint was taken from the butt stock of one of the firearms and was taken for evidence.

PORTAL MIDDLE HIGH SCHOOL – The school administration called the Sheriff’s Office about a battery incident involving two juvenile students. After investigation, a female student was arrested and released to the custody of her guardian. The Department of Juvenile Justice was notified of the incident.

MANSFIELD ROAD – Complainant said a woman her son used to be involved with is harassing her with phone calls. She said the woman threatens to break things that belong to her son. Complainant was advised to block the woman’s number and she blocked it. The woman said she did threaten to break the son’s laptop, but returned it. She said she was trying to get some of her belongings she left at the complainant’s house but she would not let her.

HIGHWAY 301 SOUTH – Complainant said a friend had left his car at her residence. She said when she came home from work one day, the vehicle was gone. Complainant called back later and said the vehicle was found.

— compiled by Jim Healy