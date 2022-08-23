Police report, 8/23/22

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.





ARRESTS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Dominique Quinterrious Chaney, 26, Highway 301 South — Suspended registration, theft by receiving stolen property/felony.

▲ Dontae Lasohn Moore, 36, Highway 46 — Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony, public drunkenness.





➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Husher Michael Brown, 19, Roundtree St. — Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony; headlight requirements.

▲ Malcolm Jordan Collins, 19, Fenwick Village, Savannah — Three charges robbery, three charges disorderly conduct.

▲ McGarrett DeWayne Cross, 44, South College St. — Open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, passing in no passing zone.

▲ James Davis, 55, East Olliff St. — DUI less safe alcohol, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, failure to maintain lane, possession and use of drug-related objects, tire requirements.

▲ Billy Wayne Hendry, 26, Middleground Road — Theft by shoplifting, possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana less than 1 oz.

▲ Marcus Lamar Houston, 32, Chandler Road — Battery/family violence first offense, criminal trespass.

▲ Devin Kyle McGiboney, 19, Champagne Lane, Hoschton — Furnishing, purchasing and possession of alcoholic beverages by person not of legal age, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.





➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ Mary Jane Dowd, 33, Kendricks Road, Brooklet — Possession of firearm by convicted felon or first offender, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana, possession of Schedule V controlled substance, drugs not in original container.

▲ John Ellis Howell, 27, Woodbine Road, Alpharetta — DUI less safe alcohol, failure to dim headlights, tag lights required.

▲ Patrick James Mulherin, 21, Bellview Ave., Augusta — DUI combination of 1-3, failure to maintain lane.





➤ Georgia Southern University Police Department

▲ Davis Chase Anderton, 19, Knight Drive — Underage possession of alcohol, public indecency first or second conviction/misdemeanor, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

▲ Michael James Bolick, 18, Georgia Ave. — DUI under the age of 21, lighted headlights/other lights required, misrepresent ID to obtain alcohol.

▲ Phillip Marshall Norris, 32, Sixth Ave., Twin City — DUI concentration is .08G for three hours or more, expired registration, headlight requirements.

▲ Tyan Colby Patton, 23, Brina Road — DUI less safe alcohol, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, following too closely, failure to maintain lane, headlight requirements.





BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department — One call Saturday.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 30 calls Friday; 25 calls Saturday; 22 calls Sunday.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office — 11 calls Friday; six calls Saturday; six calls Sunday.

▲ Claxton Police Department — Five calls Friday; four calls Saturday; one call Sunday.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office — Two calls Friday; one call Saturday; three calls Sunday.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 — Five calls Friday; six calls Saturday; six calls Sunday.

▲ Georgia Southern University Police Department — One call Friday; one call Saturday; one call Sunday.

▲ Metter Police Department — Four calls Saturday; six calls Sunday.

▲ Portal Police Department — One call Saturday.

▲ Statesboro Police Department — 38 calls Friday; 52 calls Saturday; 35 calls Sunday.





➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department — 12 calls Friday; 19 calls Saturday; six calls Sunday.

▲ Evans County Fire Department — One call Friday; one call Sunday.

▲ Metter Fire Department — Three calls Friday; one call Saturday; five calls Sunday.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department — Five calls Friday; four calls Saturday; two calls Sunday.





➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS — Three accident calls and 35 medical calls Friday; two accident calls, one coroner call, one fire call and 29 medical calls Saturday; two accident calls, two coroner calls and 27 medical calls Sunday.

▲ Candler County EMS — Five medical calls Friday; two coroner calls and 10 medical calls Saturday; seven medical calls Sunday.

▲ Evans County EMS — One accident call and eight medical calls Friday; two medical calls Saturday; two fire calls and six medical calls Sunday.





➤ Calls to Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups — 38 calls Friday; 53 calls Saturday; 46 calls Sunday.

▲ Air Transport — One call Friday.

▲ Bulloch County Animal Services — One call Friday.

▲ Bulloch County Correctional Institute — Four calls Friday.

▲ Bryan County 911 — Two calls Friday; one call Saturday.

▲ Emanuel County 911 — Four calls Friday; one call Sunday.

▲ Georgia Power — One call Friday; one call Sunday.

▲ Department of Transportation — One call Friday.

▲ Tattnall County — One call Saturday; one call Sunday.

Excelsior EMC — One call Sunday.

▲ Screven County 911 — One call Friday; one call Sunday.

▲ Other agencies — One call Friday.





— compiled by Jim Healy