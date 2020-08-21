Police report, 8/22/20

Note: Arrest information, including spelling of names and addresses, is taken from Bulloch County Jail reports. Incident information comes from reports by agencies indicated. These are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

(Arrests unavailable Friday from the Bulloch County Jail.)

➤ Candler County Jail



▲ Conrad Jeffrey Benton, 20, Ellenwood – open container, speeding, fleeing/attempt to elude.

▲ Austin Carter, 21, Lyons – possession of marijuana with intent to distribute; DUI/less safe; possession/use of a drug related object; speeding; possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.

▲ Taylor Rhys Johnson, 22, Harriman, Tenn. – suspended license, speeding.

▲ Heriberto Rodrigues Arriaga, age unavailable, Metter – driving while unlicensed; DUI/less safe; open container; passing in a no passing zone.

▲ George Michael Davis, 30, Metter – theft by taking.

▲ William Harden, 33, Vidalia – possession of a controlled substance; possession of a knife or firearm during commission of a crime; possession of less than an ounce of marijuana; possession/use of drug related objects; open container.

▲ Jesus Albert Acevedo, 27, Metter – aggravated assault.

▲ Kenneth Kirk Keel, 41, Metter – probation violation.

INCIDENTS

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ PACKINGHOUSE ROAD – Someone reported $270 lost or stolen.

In a separate case, police responded to a 911 call about a domestic dispute. The call was determined to be false.

▲ HENRY BOULEVARD – Someone reported a vehicle was damaged.

▲ UNIVERSITY PLAZA – A male was arrested for possession of a false ID with intent to purchase alcohol while underage.

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Reports unavailable Friday.

➤ Candler County Sheriff’s Office

▲ HIGHWAY 46 – Deputies responded to a report of a publicly intoxicated person.

In a separate call deputies responded to an aggravated battery case.

▲ HIGHWAY 57 – Someone reported a person drove off without paying for gasoline.

▲ BUFFALO CREEK/COYOTE ROADS – Deputies responded to a littering complaint.

▲ FORTNER ROAD – Someone reported a theft.

▲ GOPHER ROAD – Someone reported a simple battery incident.

▲ MILLS ROAD – Deputies received a report of dogs running at large.

➤ Bulloch County Volunteer Fire Departments

(Calls for the previous week)

▲ PORTAL – one fire alarm, one brush/grass fire, two structure fires.

▲ REGISTER – one fire alarm, one structure fire.

▲ NEVILS – one structure fire.

▲ BAY DISTRICT – no calls.

▲ STILSON – no calls.

▲ BROOKLET – one medical call, one accident with injury, one medical response fire call, one public relations event.

▲ LEEFIELD – no calls.

▲ CLITO – one brush/grass fire.

➤ Georgia Southern University Police

▲ Officers issued two traffic citations and four traffic warnings and assisted one motorists Thursday.

▲ GSU POLICE STATION – Someone reported a suspicious person or activity.

▲ SOUTHERN PINES – Someone reported a theft.

➤ Bulloch County Animal Shelter

▲ Animals received from rural areas – 11 adult dogs, two puppies, two adult cats, 11 kittens.

▲ Animals received from City of Statesboro – six adult dogs, one puppy, one adult cat, three kittens.

▲ Adopted from shelter – four adult dogs, two adult cats, six kittens.

▲ Taken by rescue organizations – six adult dogs, four puppies.

▲ Reclaimed by owners – five adult dogs.

▲ Died at shelter – no animals.

▲ Dogs /cats euthanized – no animals.

▲ Fees collected – $485

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department – one call.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 18 calls.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office – seven calls.

▲ Claxton Police – one call.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office – three calls.

▲ Georgia State Patrol – three calls.

▲ Metter Police Department – two calls.

▲ Statesboro Police – 40 calls.

➤ Fire Departments

▲ Statesboro Fire Department – one call.

▲ Metter Fire Department – four calls.

➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang- ups – 39 calls.

▲ Air Evac – one call.

▲ Emanuel County 911 – one call.

▲ Tattnall County 911 – one call.

▲ East Georgia Regional Medical Center – one call.

➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS – one accident call, two first-responder calls, 18 medical calls.

▲ Candler County EMS – one accident call, eight medical calls.

▲ Evans County EMS – one medical call.

– compiled by Holli Deal Saxon