Police report, 8/21/20

Note: Arrest information, including spelling of names and addresses, is taken from Bulloch County Jail reports. Incident information comes from reports by agencies indicated. These are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Portal Police Department

▲ Terry Lynn Bryant, 43, Paul Street, Portal – disorderly conduct.

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Courtney Marie Ware, 20, Glazebrook Avenue – possession of a Schedule I controlled substance; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance; possession/use of a drug related object; possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.

▲ Jared Ezekiel Crisp, 20, Old Alabama Road, McDonald, TN – simple battery/family violence; fleeing/attempt to elude; reckless driving; speeding; attempt to elude; DUI/less safe; passing in a no passing zone; no insurance.

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Trainace Lacovia Goings, 26, Twin Ponds Road, Reidsville – simple battery/family violence.

▲ Amanda Rose Middleton, 53, Johnson Street – battery, aggravated assault, criminal trespass, obstructing an emergency phone call.

▲ Robert Sandy Mallard, 29, Oak Street, Newington – simple battery/family violence.

▲ Anthonika Nashala Thomas, 23, Lanier Drive – simple assault/family violence, criminal trespass/family violence.

INCIDENTS

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ WAL-MART SUPERCENTER – A juvenile was caught shoplifting a $21 BB pistol.

▲ HAWTHORNE ROAD – Someone reported being harassed by a person they asked to leave them alone.

▲ DAIRY QUEEN – An irate customer threw a dessert at an employee but left before police arrival.

▲ NORTH MAIN STREET – A woman was arrested after reportedly throwing object at a man and causing injury and property damage.

▲ MILL RUN APARTMENTS – A man was charged with battery/family violence after allegedly assaulting his mother.

▲ SOUTH MAIN STREET – Police arrested a person on simple battery charges.

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ CLITO ROAD – Someone reported receiving harassing communications.

▲ JOE HODGES ROAD – A man was taken to a hospital for evaluation after telling deputies he tried to kill himself, but the ammunition did not fit the pistol.

▲ SOUTH COLLEGE STREET – A man began cursing his mother and sister when deputies arrived to take him to a hospital.

▲ OLNEY STATION DRIVE – A deputy investigated a burglary at a water pump station.

▲ THOMAS VILLAGE – Someone reported a burglary.

➤ Georgia Southern University Police

▲ Officers issued no traffic citations and three traffic warnings and assisted two motorists Wednesday.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 22 calls.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office – five calls.

▲ Claxton Police – two calls.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office – four calls.

▲ Georgia State Patrol – seven calls.

▲ Metter Police Department – two calls.

▲ Georgia Southern University Police Department – one call.

▲ Portal Police Department – two calls

▲ Statesboro Police Department – 22 calls.

➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department – two calls.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department – one call.

▲ Metter Fire Department – one call.

▲ Evans County Fire & Rescue – one call.

➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang- ups – 37 calls.

▲ Air Evac – two calls.

▲ Bryan County 911 – three calls.

▲ Jenkins County 911 – one call.

▲ Emanuel County 911- one call.

▲ Tattnall County 911 – one call.

▲ Emergency medical dispatches – two calls.

▲ Statesboro Gastrology – one call.

➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS – one accident call, one coroner call, three first responder calls, 26 medical calls.

▲ Candler County EMS – five medical calls.

▲ Evans County EMS – four medical calls.

-compiled by Holli Deal Saxon