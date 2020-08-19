Police report, 8/20/20

Note: Arrest information, including spelling of names and addresses, is taken from Bulloch County Jail reports. Incident information comes from reports by agencies indicated. These are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office



▲ Darlene Ann Colbert, 68, Georgia Avenue – stalking.

▲ Logan Christopher Faircloth, 19, Pinemount Boulevard – simple battery/family violence, criminal trespass/family violence, obstruction.

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Demetrius Donaldson, 54, Bobby Donaldson Avenue – simple assault/family violence, criminal trespass/family violence.

Paul Curtis Costley, 20, Lanier Drive – bond surrender for rape, aggravated assault (February charges).

▲ Jason Amman Eason, 29, Donnie Simmons Way – hit and run, holding a wireless device while driving.

INCIDENTS

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ ALDRED AVENUE – Officers responded to deal with an unruly juvenile, who was turned over to parents after police counseling.

▲ ORANGE STREET – Someone called for police intervention in a verbal dispute.

▲ LANIER DRIVE – A man was arrested on battery charges after a dispute with a woman.

▲ VAN BUREN STREET – A person was arrested on criminal trespass charges.

▲ NELSON WAY – A man and woman argued over the man wanting a car seat out of her car

▲ MORRIS STREET – A man told police another man beat him and threatened to shoot him.

▲ NORTH MAIN STREET – A woman cut a man in the hand with a knife during a dispute.

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ OLD GROVELAND ROAD – Someone complained of harassing communications.

▲ MAGNOLIA WAY – Deputies responded to a reported theft.

➤ Georgia Southern University Police

▲ Officers issued four traffic citations and 20 traffic warnings and assisted two motorists Tuesday.

▲ SOUTHERN COURTYARD – Officers responded to a reported alcohol violation.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department – two calls.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 16 calls.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office – three calls.

▲ Claxton Police – seven calls.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office – one call.

▲ Georgia State Patrol – seven calls.

▲ Metter Police Department – six calls.

▲ Georgia Southern University police – two calls.

▲ Statesboro Police – 30 calls.

➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department – one call.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department – four calls.

▲ Metter Fire Department – two calls.

▲ Georgia Forestry Commission/Bulloch – one call.

➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang- ups – 62 calls.

▲ Bryan County 911 – two calls.

▲ Effingham County 911 – one call.

▲ Emanuel County 911 – one call.

▲ Georgia Power – one call.

▲ Tattnall County 911 – two calls.

▲ Emergency medical dispatches – four calls.

▲ 411 information – one call.

▲ Bulloch Telephone – one call.

▲ Frontier Communications – one call.

➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS-four accident calls, one coroner call, one fire call, one first-responder call, 18 medical calls.

▲ Candler County EMS – nine medical calls.

▲ Evans County EMS – four medical calls.

– compiled by Holli Deal Saxon