Police report, 8/19/20

Note: Arrest information, including spelling of names and addresses, is taken from Bulloch County Jail reports. Incident information comes from reports by agencies indicated. These are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ John Kirkland Blocker, 29, Carolina Springs, North Augusta – parole violation, theft by taking.

▲ Julie Lynn Mallard, 44, Clito Road – possession of methamphetamine; possession of a firearm or knife during commission of a crime; possession/use of drug-related objects; felony theft by receiving stolen property.

▲ George Harold Miller, 37, Clito Road – possession of methamphetamine; possession of a firearm or knife during commission of a crime; possession/use of drug related objects; felony theft by receiving stolen property.

➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ Jesus Edgar Salvadore Gonzales, 38, South College Street – DUI/less safe; fleeing/attempt to elude; failure to maintain lane; open container; driving without a valid license.

➤ Statesboro Police Department



▲ Marlon Sapp, 26, Wood Lane, Millen – simple battery/family violence.

➤ Georgia Southern University Police



▲ Marshall Wesley Morrison, 19, Peg Wen Boulevard – DUI/less safe, failure to maintain lane.

INCIDENTS

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ EAST JONES AVENUE – Police respond Aug. 10 to a domestic dispute.

▲ WAL-MART SUPERCENTER – A woman was cited Aug. 10 for shoplifting items worth about $112.

On the same date a man was cited for shoplifting $140 worth of household goods A third offender was cited for shoplifting $260 worth of school supplies on the same date.

▲ NELSON WAY – Police responded to a verbal dispute Aug. 11.



▲ VADEN NISSAN – Police were called to deal with an angry customer who yelled and cursed because he had been ”waiting on his car all day.”

▲ RUCKER LANE – Someone reported an entering auto incident Aug. 12 where a rifle was stolen.

▲ EAST MAIN STREET – A woman reported being stalked Aug, 12 by a man who showed up at her home uninvited.

▲ JONES MILL ROAD – Officers responded Aug. 12 to a fight between two women.

▲ ·DONNIE SIMMONS WAY – Someone reported a burglary Aug 13.

▲ SOUTH COLLEGE STREET - Officers took a report on a stolen vehicle Aug. 13.

▲ WILDWOOD CIRCLE – Someone reported vehicle parts stolen Aug, 14.

▲ CELLAURIS – Police responded to a disorderly person complaint Aug. 14

▲ SOUTH MAIN STREET – Someone reported harassing communications Aug. 10.

A man was arrested Aug. 16 on battery charges after a fight with another.

▲ BERMUDA RUN – Police responded Aug, 15 to a domestic dispute.

▲ SOUTH MULBERRY STREET – Someone reported shots fired Aug. 16. No injuries or damage was reported.

▲ ROBIN HOOD TRAIL – Someone reported Aug, 17 that a vehicle was stolen.

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ SHASTA COURT – A man told deputies someone has been taking out credit applications using his identity.

▲ OLD HAPPY ROAD – A woman asked deputies to remove her son from her home and serve him with a criminal trespass warrant.

▲ HIGHWAY 67 – A man called deputies after agreeing to sell two boat motors to a person who called him. He suspected the caller gave him a false name and credit card number. When a man arrived pick up the motors, deputies met him and determined he had only been hired to transport the items.

▲ GRETEL’S HUNT – A woman reported her car widow was shattered.

➤ Georgia Southern University Police

▲ Officers issued three traffic citations and nine traffic warnings and assisted three motorists Monday.

▲ SOUTHERN PINES – Police responded to a drug complaint.





BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department – one call.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 13 calls.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office – seven calls.

▲ Claxton Police Department – six calls.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office – seven calls.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 – four calls.

▲ Metter Police Department – one call.

▲ Georgia Southern University Police – one call.

▲ Portal Police Department – one call.

▲ Statesboro Police Department – 35 calls.

➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department – six calls.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department – nine calls.

▲ Metter Fire Department – one call.

➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang- ups – 45 calls.

▲ Bryan County 911 – one call.

▲ Bulloch County Humane Enforcement – one call.

▲ Emanuel County 911 – one call.

▲ Screven County 911 – one call.

▲ Emergency medical dispatches – one call.

➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS – four accident calls, one coroner call, three first-responder calls, 30 medical calls.

▲ Candler County EMS – six medical calls.

▲ Evans County EMS – one accident call, six medical calls.

– compiled by Holli Deal Saxon

