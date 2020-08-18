Police report, 8/18/20

Note: Arrest information, including spelling of names and addresses, is taken from Bulloch County Jail reports. Incident information comes from reports by agencies indicated. These are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.





ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Richard Keith Green, 40, Grimshaw Lane — suspended license.

▲ Curtis Lee Hubert, 23, Palm Avenue — public intoxication.

▲ Calvin Ramal Spann, 29, Pretoria Rushing Road — battery, probation violation.





➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Bertha Lee Brown, 31, Lanier Drive — theft by shoplifting.

▲ Keegan Patrick Donahoo, 21, Highlands Point, Atlanta — DUI/less safe.

▲ Raymont Johnson, 34, South Main Street — battery/family violence.

▲ Norman Bailey Nunnally, 22, Club Drive NE, Atlanta — DUI/failure to maintain lane.

▲ David Lamar Parker, 23, Jones Mill Road — felony theft by receiving stolen property, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, probation violation.

▲ Eugene Lamont Ballard, 23, Ogeechee Drive West — failure to yield after stop, DUI/less safe.

▲ Andrew Perry Clay, 29, GW Oliver Spur — public indecency, second-degree criminal damage to property.

▲ Gabrielle Graham, 31, Herman’s Road, Millen — simple battery/family violence.

▲ Marquis Lamar Hankerson, 31, Jones Mill Road — wanted person (Richmond County).

▲ James Davis Jones, 25, Buckhead Road, Millen — possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, obstruction.

▲ Marquerious Shantreal Traylor, 25, East Main Street — criminal trespass/family violence.





➤ Georgia State Patrol Post

▲ Abraham Effrem Arregui, 30, East 40th Street, Savannah — DUI/less safe, failure to yield when entering roadway, open container.

▲ Aaron Noah Gonsalves, 19, Roebling Road, Bloomingdale — failure to maintain lane, hit-and-run, open container, DUI/less safe, failure to change license information within 60 days after moving.

▲ Willie Edward Weaver, 59, Middleground Road — expired registration, failure to maintain lane, DUI, seat belt violation.

▲ Mallory Nicole Woods, 30, Dry Branch Village — speeding, failure to maintain lane, following too closely, stop sign violation, driving without a license, expired license, DUI/less safe.

▲ Matthew Dillon Frazier, 22, Meadowlark Circle — speeding, DUI/less safe.

▲ Emory Isaac McKenzie, 22, Georgia Avenue — DUI/less safe, failure to maintain lane.

▲ Dallas Lee Nunnery, 31, Chances Mobile Home Park —DUI/less safe/drugs, failure to maintain lane, two counts DUI/child endangerment, schedule III controlled substance, possession/use of drug-related objects.

▲ Nicholas Mason Fond, 22, Anderson Circle, Evans — DUI/less safe, open container, failure to maintain lane.

▲ Justin Aaron White, 20, Woodshole Circle — DUI/less safe/drugs, headlights violation.





INCIDENTS

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Reports unattainable due to technical issues.





➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ WOODSHOLE CIRCLE — Deputies responded to a call about a runaway juvenile.

▲ ENMARKET/FAIR ROAD — Deputies arrested a man for public intoxication.

▲ KENDRICKS ROAD — Deputies issued criminal trespass warnings to three people after a woman said another female kicked in doors, angry because someone else gave her boyfriend a ride.

▲ PINTAIL LANE — A woman said her ex-boyfriend, who was angry because she had a new boyfriend, damaged her TV and poured bleach on her clothes.

▲ CHARLESTON RUN — A woman reported the theft of a basketball goal.

▲ J BIRD LANE — A woman said a man texted her and said he was outside her residence. Deputies listed the incident as suspicious.





➤ Georgia Southern University Police

▲ From Friday through Monday, officers issued one traffic citation and 14 traffic warnings and assisted four motorists.

▲ CENTENNIAL PLACE — Someone reported a theft.

In two other separate cases, someone issued drug complaints.

▲ SOUTHERN PINES — Someone reported a suspicious person/activity.

▲ EAGLE VILLAGE — Officers responded to a property damage complaint.





BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department — two calls Friday, two calls Sunday.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 21 calls Friday, 19 calls Saturday, 21 calls Sunday.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office — nine calls Friday, eight calls Saturday, four calls Sunday.

▲ Claxton Police Department — nine calls Friday, two calls Saturday, three calls Sunday.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office — three calls Friday three calls Saturday, three calls Sunday.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 — five calls Friday, six calls Saturday, two calls Sunday.

▲ Georgia Southern University Police — one call Sunday.

▲ Metter Police Department — four calls Friday, four calls Saturday, three calls Sunday.

▲ Portal Police Department — one call Friday.

▲ Statesboro Police — 36 calls Friday, 29 calls Saturday, 33 calls Sunday.





➤ Fire Departments

▲ Statesboro Fire Department — one call Friday, two calls Saturday, one call Sunday.

▲ Metter Fire Department — one call Friday, one call Sunday.





➤ Emergency Medical Services

Bulloch County EMS

▲ Friday — three accident call, two first-responder calls, 23 medical calls.

▲ Saturday — six accident calls, 20 medical calls.

▲ Sunday — 19 medical calls.





Candler County EMS

▲ Friday — five medical calls.

▲ Saturday — one accident call and three medical calls.

▲ Sunday — four medical calls.





Evans County EMS

▲ Friday — three accident calls and eight medical calls.

▲ Saturday — two medical calls.

▲ Sunday — two medical calls.





➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups — 59 calls Friday, 48 calls Saturday, 53 calls Sunday.

▲ Air Evac — one call Saturday.

▲ Bryan County 911 — three calls Saturday.

▲ Emanuel County 911 — one call Friday, three calls Saturday, one call Sunday.

▲ Tattnall County 911 — one call Friday, one call Saturday, two calls Sunday.

▲ Jenkins County 911 — one call Friday.

▲ Emergency medical dispatches — one call Friday.

▲ Verizon Wireless — one call Friday, one call Saturday.

▲ Toombs County 911 — one call Friday.

▲ Sumter, S.C. 911 — one call Sunday.

▲ Chatham County 911 — one call Sunday.

▲ East Georgia Regional Medical Center — one call Sunday.





— compiled by Holli Deal Saxon