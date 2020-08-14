Police report, 8/14/20

Note: Arrest information, including spelling of names and addresses, is taken from Bulloch County Jail reports. Incident information comes from reports by agencies indicated. These are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Cassandra Marie Quick, 48, Parks Run, Loganville – two counts of simple battery/family violence.

▲ Tamisha Grenay Smith, 42, Proctor Street – simple battery

▲ Chardena Shakia Love, 27, Johmsom Street – criminal trespass.

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Justin Uriah Barrett, 20, Golden Gate Lane – possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.

▲ Harley Dee Deloach, 28, Westbrooke Court – seat belt violation; suspended license; simple battery/family violence; possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.

▲ Corey Danielle Duvall, 25, Lester Road – three counts of theft by receiving stolen property; 1st degree burlary; 1st degree criminal damage to property; possession of marijuana; possession/use of drug related objects.

➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ Brian Christopher Brown, 35, Frink Road – DUI.

▲ Roland Martin Kingsberry, 23, Aruba Avenue – suspended license, stop sign violation, DUI/less safe, violation of license restrictions,

▲ Marqualand Juaouion Liggins, 19, Orleans Trail – DUI/less safe/drugs.

▲ Francesca Lavette Lowery, 50, Johnson Street – DUI/less sfe.

▲ Qushaun Xavier Williams, 23, Beasley Road – no license on person; DUI/less safe/drugs; speeding; theft by taking; battery; 3rd degree cruelty to children.

▲ Walter Rayshaun Davis, 32, North College Street – DUI/less safe/drugs.

▲ Jack Hunter Pharis, 20, Hwy. 19 South – DUI/ less safe

▲ James Kamaree Rucker, 31, Beecher Road, Reidsville – DUI/less safe/drugs.

▲ Miracle Faith Steverson, 21, Herschel Drive – DUI, holding a wireless device while driving.

➤ Georgia Southern University Police

▲ Fabian Huerta, 22, Walton Way, Hazlehurst – DUI/less safe, failure to maintain lane.

▲ Lonnie Lavelle Lee, 69, Success Court – DUI/less safe.

➤ Department of Community Supervision

▲ Vianca Lucille Jones, 30, West Main Street – probation violation.

INCIDENTS

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Due to technology issues, reports this week have been unattainable.

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ RED HILL CHURCH ROAD – Someone reported a burglary where nothing was taken from inside the home, but a puppy was stolen from a kennel outside.

▲ MARIA SORRELL ROAD – Deputies tesponded to a criminal trespass complaint about an unwanted person.

▲ PIPPIN PLACE – A woman said her ex-husband, from whom she has been divorced a month, sends her texts with “ugly gestures.” Court papers state he is to contact her only when it is regarding their children.

➤ Georgia Southern University Police

▲ Officers issued eight traffic citations and six traffic warnings and assisted one motorist Wednesday.

▲ HENDERSON LIBRARY – Officers responded to a harassment complaint.

▲ EAGLE VILLAGE – Someone reported a suspicious person or activity.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies



▲ Brooklet Police Department – two calls.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 12 calls.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office – four calls.

▲ Claxron Police – one call.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office – one call.

▲ Georgia State Patrol – two calls.

▲ Metter Police Department – two calls.

▲ Portal Police Department – one call.

▲ Statesboro Police – 18 calls.

➤ Fire Departments

▲ Statesboro Fire Department – one call.

▲ Metter Fire Department – two calls.

➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang- ups – 45 calls.

▲ Emanuel County 911 – four calls.

▲ Screven County 911 – one call.

▲ East Georgia Regional Medical Center – one call.

➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS – 20 medical calls.

▲ Candler County EMS – nine medical calls.

▲ Evans County EMS – one medical call.

– compiled by Holli Deal Saxon