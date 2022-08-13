Police report, 8/13/22

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.





ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Jeremy Todd Boyett, 43, Kennedy Pond Road – Simple battery/family violence.

▲ Terrell Lavone Brown, 28, East Main St. – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

▲ Jonah Barry Chumley, 43, Old River Road South, Brooklet – Possession of methamphetamine, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, tag lights required, expired registration, failure to maintain lane.

▲ Leroy Alex Davis, 43, North Terrell St., Metter – Two charges aggravated stalking, two charges stalking, possession of Schedule I controlled substance.

▲ Tavores Fambro, 36, McFerrin Circle, Riverdale – Speeding in excess of maximum limits, possession of Schedule I controlled substance, suspended registration.

▲ Santiago Guerrero, 30, Cypress Lake MHP – DUI less safe alcohol, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, driving without a valid license/misdemeanor.

▲ James Lavar Harris, 35, East Main St. – Bench warrant/felony.

▲ Raymont Johnson, 36, Hayden Road – Bench warrant/felony.

▲ Derek Harlyn Patrick, 44, Riverview Road, Brooklet – Battery/family violence first offense.

▲ Shayne Lee Roberts, 41, Polk Road North – Use of a firearm by a convicted felon in commission of a crime, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, two charges theft by receiving stolen property/felony, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

Lona Erica Jane Smith, 40, Grady Johnson Road – Criminal trespass.

Teresa Lanier Stubbs. P.W. Clifton Road, Brooklet – Possession of methamphetamine.

Brandon Alexis Williams, 44, Baldwin St. – Simple battery/family violence.





➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Carlos DeQuan Covington, 46, Steeple Chase Court – Theft by taking/motor vehicle, operating restrictions for off-road vehicle.

▲ Christopher Thomas Diefenbach, 17, West Roxboro Road NE, Atlanta – DUI under the age of 21, failure to maintain lane.

▲ Tinijah Naomi Johnson, 21, Tradewinds Way, Claxton – Criminal trespass/family violence.

▲ Taylor Nicole Lewis, 21, Highway 67 – DUI less safe alcohol, following too closely.

▲ Shamar Malcolm Littles, 22, Tiger Trail, Swainsboro – Simple battery/family violence, criminal trespass damage to property.

▲ Myracle Louise Lynch, 22, Statesboro Place Circle – Criminal damage to property second degree.

▲ Richmond Leo Malphus, 44, West Lee St., Brooklet – DUI less safe alcohol, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

▲ Charity Jacole Smith 27, East Olliff St. – Hindering apprehension or punishment of a criminal.

▲ Ryan Andrew Staley, 23, Spring St., Warm Springs – Criminal trespass damage to property.

▲ Connor Aki Lavon Washington, 21, Lanier Drive – Failure to stop at a stop sign, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, possession of marijuana less than one oz.





➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ Cassandra Michelle Carter, 48, Emit Deal Road – DUI less safe alcohol, failure to yield when entering roadway, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

▲ Arquis DeAngelo Douglas, 20, DJS Way, Pooler – Possession of firearm by convicted felon or first offender, theft by receiving/stolen property, obstruction of law enforcement officers/felony, tag lights required.

▲ Chanlethia Sade Kemp, 37, Murphey Ave., SW, Atlanta – Open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officers.

▲ Andrew Xavier Pinto, 19, Wilder Ave., Bronx, NY – Possession of Schedule I controlled substance, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana, reckless driving, speeding in excess of maximum limits, failure to signal when turning or changing lanes.

▲ Jason Glenn Wilkerson, 41, Tein City – DUI less safe alcohol, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, giving false name, address or birth date to law enforcement officer, failure to signal when turning or changing lanes, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.





INCIDENTS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ ALCOVY CIRCLE – Complainant said she received a call from someone claiming to represent her bank. They had her address, account number and pin. She said she hung up and contacted her bank. The bank said no one from the bank had contacted her and that it was likely a scam. The bank immediately froze her account and said it appeared like someone had done an “account takeover.” The offender changed her password and other personal information and made several purchases. The bank credited her account and launched an internal investigation.

▲ COURTNEY WAY – Complainant said that while he was incarcerated someone made several fraudulent purchases using his Chime debit card totaling $2,393. Complainant said he believes a woman who was living at his residence while he was away, may be responsible for the fraudulent purchases. Complainant said he also never received his COVID stimulus checks that were supposedly mailed to his address. He filed a fraud report with his banks and contacted the IRS about the stimulus checks.

▲ HIGHWAY 67 – Complainant said she has received harassing text messages from several different numbers from an individual accusing her of multiple violations concerning her job.

▲ BUCK HENDRIX ROAD – In responding to a call that a nude male was walking along the side of the road. After a brief investigation, the man was arrested and taken to the Bulloch County Jail without incident.

▲ ROCKY FORD ROAD – A woman driving a red KIA sedan was pulled over driving 85 mph in a 55 mph zone. The woman pulled over and said her water had broken and was going to the hospital. She was obviously pregnant. Bulloch 911 was advised and EMS was dispatched. She was picked up by EMS and taken to East Georgia Regional Medical Center. The husband was contacted in Augusta and will pick up the vehicle, which was left on the side of the road.

▲ BURKHALTER ROAD – During a welfare check, the person in question was seen leaving from an unoccupied building on private property. She was arrested and charged with criminal trespass.

▲ LAWRENCE CHURCH ROAD – Complainant said that a 2018 8-foot carry-on trailer was stolen from the property of the owner, for whom she is caretaker due to medical reasons. The trailer was entered as stolen.

▲ FLOWER ROAD – Complainant said one of his neighbors ran over his chicken in the roadway. He said he believes it was done intentionally and wants to document the incident in case more of his chickens are run over.





➤ Bulloch County Fire Department

(Incident calls August 4-11)

▲ Portal – 12 medical response calls; one fire alarm call; one vehicle fire; two structure fires; one brush/grass fire; two rescue calls; one woods fire; one miscellaneous fire call.

▲ Register – One miscellaneous fire call; one woods fire; one rescue call; one vehicle fire; five medical response calls; one structure fire; one accident with injuries; one need assistance call.

▲ Nevils – One medical response call; one medical call; one structure fire.

▲ Bay – Two medical response calls; one fire alarm; one structure fire.

▲ Stilson – Three medical response calls; one structure fire; one miscellaneous fire call; one alarm.

▲ Brooklet – One medical call; one fire alarm; six structure fires; 19 medical response calls; one vehicle fire; one accident with injuries; one miscellaneous fire call; one need assistance call; one alarm; one brush/grass fire call.

▲ Leefield – Two medical response calls.

▲ Clito – Two medical response calls; one structure fire.





BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department – One call Wednesday; one call Thursday.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 15 calls Wednesday; 19 calls Thursday.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Eight calls Wednesday; two calls Thursday.

▲ Claxton Police Department – Four calls Wednesday; one call Thursday.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Five calls Wednesday; one call Thursday.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 – Three calls Wednesday; seven calls Thursday.

▲ Georgia Southern University Police Department – One call Wednesday; three calls Thursday.

▲ Metter Police Department – 10 calls Wednesday; two calls Thursday.

▲ Portal Police Department – Two calls Wednesday.

▲ Statesboro Police Department – 31 calls Wednesday; 43 calls Thursday.

➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department – 15 calls Wednesday; 12 calls Thursday.

▲ Claxton Fire Department – One call Wednesday.

▲ Metter Fire Department – Two calls Wednesday.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department – Four calls Wednesday; four calls Thursday.





➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS – Two accident calls and 27 medical calls Wednesday; one accident call, one coroner call and 26 medical calls Thursday.

▲ Candler County EMS – Two medical calls Wednesday; one accident call and three medical calls Thursday.

▲ Evans County EMS – One accident call, one first-responder call and seven medical calls Wednesday; five medical calls Thursday.





➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups – 24 calls Wednesday; 39 calls Thursday.

▲ Bulloch County Animal Services – One call Wednesday; one call Thursday.

▲ Air Transports – One call Wednesday.

▲ Emanuel County 911 – One call Wednesday; two calls Thursday.

▲ Screven County 911 – Two calls Thursday.

▲ Tattnall County 911 – One call Thursday.

▲ Chatham County 911 – One call Thursday.

▲ Sumpter County 911 – One call Thursday.

▲ Fulton County 911 – One call Thursday.

▲ Americus 911 – One call Thursday.

▲ Georgia Power – One call Thursday.

▲ East Georgia Regional Medical Center – One call Wednesday.





— compiled by Jim Healy







