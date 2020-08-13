Police report, 8/13/20

Note: Arrest information, including spelling of names and addresses, is taken from Bulloch County Jail reports. Incident information comes from reports by agencies indicated. These are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office



▲ Robert DeWayne Mills, 32, South College Street – theft by receiving stolen property.

▲ Maggie Shai McDonald, 38, Akins Circle, Brooklet – criminal trespass/family violence, obstruction, probation violation.

➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ Andrew Elliot Bishop, 21, Olympic Boulevard – DUI, holding a wireless device while driving.

INCIDENTS

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Due to technical issues, reports were unattainable Wednesday.

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ PECAN GROVE ROAD – Someone reported a burglary.

➤ Georgia Southern University Police

▲ Officers issued no traffic citations and five traffic warnings and assisted no motorists Tuesday

▲ WILLIAMS CENTER – Someone reported a criminal trespass incident.

▲ THE BLUE ROOM – Officers responded to a report of lost or mislaid property.

▲ FREEDOM’S LANDING – Someone called police about a suspicious person or activity.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department – one call.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 20 calls.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office – three calls.

▲ Claxton Police – two calls.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office – four calls.

▲ Georgia State Patrol – three calls.

▲ Metter Police Department – five calls.

▲ Statesboro Police – 32 calls.

➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department – four calls.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department – six calls.

➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang- ups – 43 calls.

▲ Bryan County 911 – one call.

▲ Bulloch County Humane Enforcement – two calls.





➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS – two accident calls, one fire call and 18 medical calls.

▲ Candler County EMS – five medical calls.

▲ Evans County EMS – one first-responder call.

– compiled by Holli Deal Saxon