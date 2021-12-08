Police report, 8/12/21

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ David Jarrod Glenn, 20, Bruiser Circle — DUI under age 21, failure to stop at stop sign.

Timothy Andrew Isam, 35, East Main St. — Simple battery/family violence.

▲ Barsheen Omar Maynor, 38, Cone Homes — Hit and run duty of driver to stop at or return to scene of accident, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, giving false name, address or birth date to law enforcement officer.

▲ Maco Vaughn Minnis, 41, Pulaski Road — Aggravated assault.

▲ Mekeal Tyrique Sapp, 22, West Ogeechee St., Sylvania — Theft or loss of mislaid property/felony, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit felonies, possession of firearm by a convicted felon or first offender.

▲ Javaris Damon Johnson, 25, Wendy Lane, Swainsboro — Battery/family violence first offense, Cruelty to children third degree allow child to witness forcible felony/battery/family violence.

▲ Tevin Laron Johnson, 29, Swan Lane — Criminal trespass/family violence.





➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ Traveion Jaumoro Weaver, 39, Coach Lee Hill Blvd. — DUI less safe drugs, expired driver’s license, no insurance, failure to yield after stopping at stop sign.

▲ Sydney Georga Jackson, 34, MLK Jr. Blvd., Metter — Hit and run duty of driver to stop at or return to scene of accident, failure to report accident with injury/death/damage, DUI less safe drugs, suspended registration, no insurance.

▲ Evelyn Leona Miles, 53, Camillia Drive, Pembroke — DUI less safe alcohol, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, failure to maintain lane.





➤ Georgia Southern University Police

▲ Christopher Donnell Browne, 28, Fletcher Drive — Possession with intent of Schedule I or II controlled substance, failure to obey traffic control device.





INCIDENTS

▲ HIGHWAY 301 SOUTH — Driver was clocked at 91 mph in a 55 mph zone. Driver was “screaming and pleading” with the trooper not to write him a citation because he was late for work and he had another outstanding ticket. Trooper said the driver “was indeed going to receive a citation” and he was written up.

▲ US 25 — Complainant said she and another woman are part of a group text regarding funeral arrangements for a family member. Complainant said the woman sent her a text that had vague threats and she is afraid of her because she is known to always carry a firearm.

▲ PIONEER TRAIL — Complainant said a friend told him a man was making threats towards the complainant outside a store. His friend told him the man said he would beat him up and he would kill him. Offender said he may have said he would beat him up, but denied he said he would kill him. He was advised to stay away from complainant.

▲ HIGHWAY 301 SOUTH — Complainant said a man driving a 1990s model Chevrolet Tahoe came onto his business, hooked up a trailer bed and drove off with it. He did not have any plate or registration on the trailer, but valued it. Complainant was advised when he gathered more information about trailer to contact the Sheriff’s Office.

▲ MILLER ST. EXTENSION — Complainant said she had an argument with her boyfriend and told him to leave. After they went outside, he said he needed to go back inside and get a few of his belongings. Complainant said that while he was inside, he stole $400 off her dresser. She did not see him take the money, but she is convinced he did. She was advised that she could go to Magistrate Court and take out a warrant on her boyfriend.





BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department — Two calls Sunday; two calls Monday.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 25 calls Sunday; 16 calls Monday.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office — Seven calls Sunday; three calls Monday.

▲ Claxton Police Department — Three calls Sunday; four calls Monday.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office — Three calls Sunday; nine calls Monday.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 — Five calls Sunday; four calls Monday.

▲ Georgia Southern Police Department — One call Sunday; seven calls Monday.

▲ Metter Police Department — One call Sunday; three calls Monday.

▲ Statesboro Police Department — 32 calls Sunday; 41 calls Monday.

➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department — Four calls Sunday; three calls Monday.

▲ Claxton Fire Department — One call Sunday; two calls Monday.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department — Four calls Sunday; nine calls Monday.





➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS — Two accident calls, five first responder calls and 43 medical calls Sunday; one accident call, one first responder call and 24 medical calls Monday.

▲ Candler County EMS — One accident call and three medical calls Sunday; six medical calls Monday.

▲ Evans County EMS — Three medical calls Sunday; three medical calls Monday.





➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups — 54 calls Sunday; 45 calls Monday.

▲ Bryan County 911 — Three calls Sunday.

▲ Bulloch Animal Services — Two calls Sunday; one call Monday.

▲ Tattnall County 911 — One call Sunday.

▲ Other agencies — One call Sunday; six calls Monday.





— compiled by Jim Healy