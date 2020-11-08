Police report, 8/11/20

Note: Arrest information, including spelling of names and addresses, is taken from Bulloch County Jail reports. Incident information comes from reports by agencies indicated. These are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.





ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Jesus Esteban, 19, Cypress Lake Drive — bestiality.

▲ Travis Edward Spears, 44, Walker Street, Augusta wanted person (Aiken, S.C.).

▲ Scott Evan Boyd, 29, Bell Road, Brooklet — fleeing/attempt to elude, possession of methamphetamine, reckless driving, obstruction, suspended license, possession/use of drug-related objects, probation violation.

▲ Bobby Alan Davis, 46, May Road, Ellabell — terroristic threats and acts, criminal trespass.

▲ Regina Lynn Huff, 57, Mincey Street, Brooklet — public intoxication, simple battery/family violence.





➤ Georgia Southern University Police

▲ Ernest Mallard, 44, Old Riggs Mill Road — DUI, suspended license, tag light violation.





➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Sherrish Danielle Caulfield, 68, Cantyre Street, Port Wentworth — DUI/less safe, no brake lights or working turn signal.

▲ John Evan Credeur, 24, Knight Drive — possession of a firearm during commission of felonies; possession/use of drug-related objects; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; possession of a sawed-off rifle, shotgun, machine gun or silencer; possession of cocaine; possession of methamphetamine.

▲ Yoan Carmona, 49, Lanier Drive — DUI/less safe, headlights violation.





➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ Andre Lloyd Allen, 37, Highway 301, Claxton — DUI/less safe, improper stopping, holding wireless device while driving.

▲ Randon Keontae Byrd, 27, Burkhalter Road — DUI/less safe, possession of a schedule I controlled substance, failure to maintain lane.

▲ John Michael Gilpatrick, 32, Nevils-Groveland Road — following too closely, suspended license, open container, DUI/less safe, hit-and-run.

▲ Hector Justin Norzagaray, 24, General Stewart Way, Hinesville — DUI/less safe, following too closely.

▲ Alex Reed Varner, 23, Bella Terra Road, Brooklet — DUI/less safe, speeding, headlights violation, possession/use of drug-related objects.

▲ Michael Jermaine Franklin, 21, Kenneth Drive, Swainsboro — DUI/less safe, speeding.

▲ Tierra Jalicia Seals, 23, Chandler Road — DUI/less safe, speeding.





INCIDENTS

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ FOOD WORLD/NORTHSIDE DRIVE WEST — Police are investigating a report that an employee stole $12,000 cash.

▲ QUALITY INN — A man said a guest took money from his wallet.

▲ SLASH COURT — Someone reported $160 stolen from a car.

▲ LANIER DRIVE — A woman said she and her ex-girlfriend, who still lives with her, argued to the point of needing police intervention.

▲ DUNLAP STREET — Police are investigating an aggravated assault.

▲ GENTILLY ROAD — Someone reported a burglary.





➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ OAKWOOD DRIVE — Deputies responded to a call about an ungovernable child.

▲ DEKLE CONNECTOR — Someone reported harassing communications.

▲ METTS ROAD — A woman told deputies a relative had recently been released from a mental health facility and was abusive to the complainant’s juvenile children, threatened suicide and had taken a camera that needed to be returned

▲ WALLACE WIGGINS LANE — A man reported the theft of an air compressor.

▲ OGEECHEE ROAD EAST — A woman said her juvenile son was on FaceTime with a female who recorded him while he was in the restroom.

▲ HIGH COTTON DRIVE — Someone reported a entering auto incident where a gun was reportedly stolen.

▲ DRY BRANCH VILLAGE — Someone reported a gun was stolen.

▲ TIMBERLAND DRIVE — A woman said someone broke into a car but took nothing.

▲ OLD RIVER ROAD SOUTH — A woman said a man threatened to “mess up” her family if she did not send him money to return to Georgia from New Jersey, where he attended a funeral.





➤ Georgia Southern University Police

▲ From Friday through Monday, officers issued 10 traffic citations and 28 traffic warnings and assisted five motorists.

▲ DINING COMMONS — Officers responded to an injured person incident.

▲ PAULSON PARKING — Someone reported a domestic dispute. Police also responded to an injured person report.





BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department — one call Sunday.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 22 calls Friday, 20 calls Saturday, 22 calls Sunday.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office — three calls Friday, eight calls Saturday, eight calls Sunday.

▲ Claxton Police Department — two calls Friday, one call Sunday.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office — three calls Friday, nine calls Saturday, three calls Sunday.

▲ Georgia State Patrol — 10 calls Friday, four calls Saturday, six calls Sunday.

▲ Georgia Southern University Police — one call Sunday.

▲ Metter Police Department — three calls Friday, five calls Saturday, seven calls Sunday.

▲ Portal Police Department — one call Sunday.

▲ Statesboro Police — 25 calls Friday, 25 calls Saturday, 37 calls Sunday.





➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department — one call Saturday, four calls Sunday.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department — six calls Friday, four calls Saturday, two calls Sunday.

▲ Metter Fire Department — five calls Saturday, one call Sunday.

▲ Evans County Fire & Rescue — one call Friday, one call Saturday.

▲ Georgia Forestry Commission/Bulloch — one call Sunday.





➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang- ups — 36 calls Friday, 40 calls Saturday, 41 calls Sunday.

▲ Air Evac — one call Friday, two calls Saturday.

▲ Bryan County 911 — one call Friday, three calls Saturday, three calls Sunday.

▲ Bulloch County Humane Enforcement — one call Saturday, one call Sunday.

▲ Emanuel County 911 — two calls Saturday, one call Sunday.

▲ Screven County 911 — two calls Friday, two calls Sunday.

▲ Emergency medical dispatches — four calls Saturday, four calls Sunday.

▲ Hampton County 911 — one call Friday.

▲ Sumter, S.C. 911 — one call Friday.

▲ Riverdale Police — one call Saturday.

▲ East Georgia Regional Medical Center — one call Saturday, two calls Sunday.

▲ Evans County Hospital — one call Saturday.

▲ Language Line — one call Sunday.





➤ Emergency Medical Services

Bulloch County EMS

▲ Friday — five accident calls, 19 medical calls.

▲ Saturday — one accident call, one coroner call, one first-responder call, 24 medical calls.

▲ Sunday — one accident call, two coroner calls, 21 medical calls.





➤ Candler County EMS

▲ Friday — three medical calls.

▲ Saturday — one coroner call, one fire call, five medical calls.

▲ Sunday — one fire call, four medical calls.





Evans County EMS

▲ Friday — five medical calls.

▲ Saturday — one first-responder call, six medical calls.

▲ Sunday — one accident call, six medical calls.





— compiled by Holli Deal Saxon



