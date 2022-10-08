Police report, 8/10/22

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

INCIDENTS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

HIGHWAY 24 – Complainant said after a domestic incident, he changed his phone number so his ex-girlfriend could not contact him. He said she has been contacting his children and asking about his whereabouts. He said she found out his number and is now texting him. Complainant said he wanted the incident documented for Magistrate Court purposes.

LAKEVIEW ROAD – Complainant said three fraudulent bank transfers were drawn from her account -- $3,000 to Lowe’s, $5,000 to Best Buy and $2,000 to Capitol One. She said none of the accounts listed is hers. She said her bank has not yet reimbursed her for the stolen funds. She was advised to file an incident report with the bank.

HOLLOWAY LANE – Complainant said she believes someone she knows stole her 2004 Jeep Cherokee that the complainant recently purchased. The vehicle was entered into the system as stolen.

IVANHOE ROAD – Complainant said someone came onto her property without her permission. The offender was served with a criminal trespass.

MORGAN WAY – Complainant said several items she left in a storage unit were stolen from the unit, including a bed, desk, rug, TV and kitchen and bathroom items with an approximate value of $500. She said when she notified the management of the storage facility about the theft, she said the facility told her that someone had already been arrested for theft at the storage area. Complainant said she was never notified of the arrest.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 29 calls Monday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Four calls Monday.

Claxton Police Department – Three calls Monday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Five calls Monday.

Georgia State Patrol – Four calls Monday.

Metter Police Department – Three calls Monday.

Statesboro Police Department – 34 calls Monday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – 11 calls Monday.

Evans County Fire Department – Two calls Monday.

Statesboro Fire Department – 10 calls Monday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – Three accident calls and 20 medical calls Monday.

Candler County EMS – One medical call Monday.

Evans County EMS – One fire call and six medical calls Monday.

Other Agencies

911 hang-ups – 31 calls Monday.

Bryan County 911 – Two calls Monday.

Bulloch County Correctional Institute – One call Monday.

Emanuel County 911 – Two calls Monday.

— compiled by Jim Healy