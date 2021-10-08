Police report, 8/10/21

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Joseph Patrick McAnaspie, 26, Knight Drive — Simple battery/family violence.

▲ Eddie Lee Powell, 40, Lanier Drive — Public indecency first or second conviction/misdemeanor.

▲ Joseph Ali Skinner, 26, Bel-Air Drive — DUI less safe alcohol.





➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ Gary Raymond Lively, Lilac Lane, Brooklet — DUI less safe alcohol, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, violations of conditions on a limited permit, failure to maintain lane.





➤ Brooklet Police Department

▲ Kevin Lamar Murphy, 35, Oakwood Drive — DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane.





➤ Georgia Southern University Police

▲ Ricardo Victireno DaSilva, 53, Northlake Drive — DUI concentration is .08G three hours or more, failure to maintain lane, violations of conditions on a limited permit, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, opening doors to moving traffic.

▲ Sean Gregory Dudley, 19, The Hudson — Furnishing, purchasing and possession of alcoholic beverages by person not of legal age, unlawful to possess, display or use and fraudulent altered ID/second or subsequent offense.





— compiled by Jim Healy