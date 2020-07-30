Police report, 7/31/20

Note: Arrest information, including spelling of names and addresses, is taken from Bulloch County Jail reports. Incident information comes from reports by agencies indicated. These are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS





➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Shivani Valchine, 18, Emperor Way, Tucker – tag lights violation, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Michel Jermaine Franklin, 21, Kenneth Drive, Swainsboro – speeding, DUI/less safe, brake lights/turn signal violation.

▲ John Otis Hines, 42, East Main Street – battery/family violence, simple battery.

▲ Steven L. Golson, 46, Larue Lane – DUI/less safe, suspended license, open container, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, failure to maintain lane, speeding.

▲ Tashod Dearies Johnson, 24, Lanier Drive – battery/family violence, criminal trespass.

▲ John Jason McCullough, 44, Beulah Road, Midway – possession of methamphetamine, possession/use of drug related objects.

▲ Danielle Christine Scharp, 27, McCall Road, Rincon – possession of methamphetamine, possession/use of drug related objects.

➤ Georgia Southern University Police

▲ Kia Ayanna Smith, 21, Drayton Lane – DUI, headlights violation, open container.

➤ Department of Community Supervision

▲ Pernell Rawls, 50, South College Street – parole violation.

INCIDENTS

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ LANIER DRIVE – Police responded to a report of simple battery and gave the victim information on pursuing charges.

In a separate case, a woman said she argued with her former fiancé.

▲ VISTA CIRCLE – A woman reported the theft of a riding lawnmower.

▲ BERMUDA RUN – A woman told police her boyfriend assaulted her and left the scene.

▲ MIKELL STREET – Police took a report on lost or stolen debit cards.

▲ WHISPERING PINES BOULEVARD – A man said someone he knew damaged a window to his home.

▲ SOUTH MAIN STREET – Police arrested a person in connection with the theft of a debit card.

In a separate case, someone reported a homeless man had been sleeping in a company van.

▲ S&S RAILROAD BED ROAD – Someone was arrested on simple battery charges after police responded to a domestic dispute.

▲ GARDEN DISTRICT APARTMENTS – Someone reported harassing communications

▲ EAST MAIN STREET – A man, reportedly intoxicated, became angry over an issue with his stepbrother, and caused visible injuries to a victim. The offender was arrested.

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ DRIVE – Someone reported identity fraud.

▲ GATEWAY AUTO – Someone reported the theft of a utility trailer.

▲ CHURCH ROAD – After a man reportedly “cussed” his cousin for not allowing him inside her house, and after threatening gestures and angry words were exchanged between him and another male, an apparently intoxicated man was served with a criminal trespass warning for the home.

➤ Georgia Southern University Police

▲ Officers issued three traffic citations and three traffic warnings and assisted one motorist Wednesday.

▲ K LOT – Someone reported a suspicious person.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

▲ Reports were not received Thursday.

-compiled by Holli Deal Saxon