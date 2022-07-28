Police report, 7/29/22

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office



HOMER BUNCH ROAD –Complainant said her husband was in violation of the custody agreement they have for their children. She said they were supposed to be returned to her home at 6 p.m. Sunday, but he said they were in Charleston, SC with him and would not be back until Monday morning. She said he is often an hour or more late in returning the children, but this was the first time they had missed a night. She said she wanted the incident documented in case she needed to contact an attorney about the custody agreement.

A.J. RIGGS ROAD – An employee was being terminated and refused to leave the place of business. He was served with a criminal trespass warning and left the premises.

LIVE OAK LANE – Complainant said his landlord cut off the water to his home. The landlord said he was being evicted and refused a certified letter sent to him informing him of his eviction. Landlord said the well that serves her home and the rental home had to have the water line replaced. Landlord said the complainant refused to pay for his share of the line. Landlord said she would follow up with Magistrate Court on the eviction process.

WAVERLY LANE – Complainant said he received a letter from Verizon Wireless stating he was delinquent with his account and owed $407. He said he does have a Verizon account, but the account number referenced on the letter is not his. Complainant contacted Verizon and was told to file a police report and close his account.

NORTH JACKSON ROAD – Complainant said she received a call from a phone the identified as Wells Fargo. She said the caller told her that her loan with Wells Fargo was being modified and a $700 payment was needed for escrow. She was told to get a money order for $700. She became skeptical and contacted her bank directly. She was told it was a scam and her banking information was changed. No fraudulent had occurred on the account.

Bulloch County Fire Department

(Incident calls July 21-28)

▲ Portal – 14 medical response calls; one fire alarm call; one medical call; one miscellaneous fire call; one brush/grass fire; one rescue call; one woods fire.

▲ Register – One brush/grass fire; one medical response call.

▲ Nevils – One medical response call; one miscellaneous fire call.

▲ Bay – Two medical response calls; one rescue call; one vehicle fire.

▲ Stilson – Two medical response calls.

▲ Brooklet – One medical call; two miscellaneous fire calls; one brush/grass fire; 19 medical response calls; one vehicle fire.

▲ Leefield – One fire alarm; one brush/grass fire; three medical response calls.

▲ Clito – Four medical response calls; one miscellaneous fire call.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Brooklet Police Department – Two calls Wednesday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 21 calls Wednesday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Nine calls Wednesday.

Claxton Police Department – Four calls Wednesday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – One call Wednesday.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45 – Five calls Wednesday.

Metter Police Department – Two calls Wednesday.

Portal Police Department – One call Wednesday.

Statesboro Police Department – 26 calls Wednesday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – 13 calls Wednesday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – One accident call, three first responder calls and 26 medical calls Wednesday.

Candler County EMS – One accident call and three medical calls Wednesday.

Evans County EMS – Two medical calls Wednesday.

Other Agencies

911 hang-ups – 36 calls Wednesday.

Bulloch County Animal Services – One call Wednesday.

Bryan County 911 – One call Wednesday.

Effingham County 911 – One call Wednesday.

Emanuel County 911 – One call Wednesday.

Screven County 911 – One call Wednesday.

Tattnall County 911 – One call Wednesday.

Wayne County 911 – One call Wednesday.

— compiled by Jim Healy