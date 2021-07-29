Police report, 7/30/21

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Kendrick Rashad Jovanta, 30, Highway 301 South – Simple battery/family violence.

Percell Edward Phillips, 40, Alexander Circle, Fort Stewart – Affray.

Adrian Len Rhiner, 38, Dry Branch Village – Possession of methamphetamine.

Statesboro Police Department

Deshion Leroy Atchison, 47, Cedar Wood Acres – DUI less safe alcohol, headlight requirements.

Rudy Vicente Rivera, 33, DJ Road, Claxton – Open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, failure to maintain lane, DUI less safe alcohol.

Clinton Robert Thompson, 33, Jones Mill Road – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, escape/misdemeanor, theft by shoplifting.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45

Bert James Wheeles, 32, Highway 46, Pembroke – Failure to maintain lane, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, DUI less safe alcohol, DUI child endangerment/misdemeanor.

INCIDENTS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

TAMI AND SHERI LANE – Statesboro Police Department K9 Smokey was bitten by another dog.

EVERGREEN DRIVE – Complainant said three days following a traffic collision, the woman who hit her vehicle came to her house and was banging on the garage. Complainant said woman was demanding to know why she filed a report since she wasn’t injured in the accident. After asking the woman to leave several times, complainant said she finally did. The woman was served with a verbal criminal trespass complaint.

PIKE ROAD – Two stolen dogs were found by an animal control officer. Magistrate court proceedings were given to the suspects.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement Agencies

Brooklet Police Department — Two calls Wednesday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 14 calls Wednesday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office — Four calls Wednesday.

Claxton Police Department — Two calls Wednesday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office — Four calls Wednesday.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45 — Two calls Wednesday.

Metter Police Department — 10 calls Wednesday.

Statesboro Police Department — 30 calls Wednesday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department — Nine calls Wednesday.

Statesboro Fire Department — Three calls Wednesday.

Claxton Fire Department – One call Wednesday.

Emergency Medical Services

Bulloch County EMS — Five first responder calls and 29 medical calls Wednesday.

Candler County EMS — One coroner call and five medical calls Wednesday.

Evans County EMS — Nine medical calls Wednesday.

Other Agencies

911 hang-ups — 41 calls Wednesday.

Emanuel County 911 – Two calls Wednesday

Bulloch Animal Services — Three calls Wednesday.

Other agencies – Three calls Wednesday

— compiled by Jim Healy