Police report, 7/30/20

Note: Arrest information, including spelling of names and addresses, is taken from Bulloch County Jail reports. Incident information comes from reports by agencies indicated. These are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.





ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤Bulloch County Sheriff's Office

▲ Shavani Valchine, 18, Emperor Way, Tucker — tag lights required, possession and use of drug related objects, possession of schedule I controlled substance, marijuana possession, less than 1 ounce.

▲ Kristy Hope Waldron, 43, Martin Swanson Road, Ellabell — battery (3rd or subsequent offense on same victim), obstruction (misdemeanor), battery against a person who is 65 years or older.





➤Statesboro Police Department

▲ Gregory Antonio Carswell, 39, Kingston Drive, Waynesboro — two counts felony theft by deception, two counts of identity theft fraud.

▲ Sean Maurice Boyd, 22, Lee Street — simple battery/family violence, bench warrant.

▲ Julia Purnell Peters, 21, East Grady Street — theft of lost/mislaid property (misdemeanor), financial transaction card fraud.

▲ Tashod Dearies Johnson, 24, Lanier Drive — battery (family violence) first offense, criminal trespass.

▲ Kenneth Dwight Jacobs, 23, Old Dairy Road, Ailey — aggravated assault (weapon).

▲ Jerri Laqueisha Davis, 25, S&S Railroad Bed — simple battery (family violence).





➤Georgia State Patrol

▲ Anthony Lavar Grace, 34, Lockett Drive, Register — DUI (less safe alcohol), failure to maintain lane, driver to exercise due care, driving without a license, simple battery (family violence), criminal trespass.

▲ Jared Patrick Howard, 24, Montford Road, Savannah — DUI (less safe alcohol), improper starting of parked vehicle.

▲ Andres Eduardo Melendez Fadhel, 33, Mercer Street, Savannah — DUI (less safe alcohol), holding/supporting wireless telecommunications device.

▲ Denzel Deon Seays, 26, Ronnie Street, Metter — DUI (less safe alcohol), open container of alcohol, tire requirements, following too closely, expired registration, pointing or aiming gun at another (two counts), obstruction (misdemeanor), possession with intent of a schedule I or II controlled substance, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon or first offender, possession of a firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit felonies.





INCIDENTS

➤Statesboro Police Department

▲ MORRIS STREET — A man said another man with whom he was arguing produced a gun when one of them dropped a $20 bill. The offender said the money was his, and the other man tried to get it. The victim said he felt threatened.

▲ LANIER DRIVE — Police arrested a man after a woman reported him yelling and acting aggressively while threatening her.

In a separate case, a woman said neighbors with whom she argued threatened her with a gun and said they would shoot her.

▲ WAL-MART SUPERCENTER — A shoplifting suspect escaped without being apprehended, and did not pay for two six packs of Keystone beer.





➤Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ ▲ G.W. OLIVER ROAD — A woman told deputies two other women shoved and struck her during an argument.

▲ PRESLEY TIRE AND BRAKE — A man reported the theft of a catalytic converter from a customer’s vehicle.

▲ MILLER STREET EXTENSION — A woman asked that a man be served with a criminal trespass warning after he beat on her door, demanding she take him to a doctor’s appointment.





➤ Georgia Southern University Police

▲ Officers issued nine traffic citations and 12 traffic warnings and assisted one motorist between Friday and Monday.

▲ CENTRAL WAREHOUSE — Someone reported property damage.





BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 23 calls.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office — 11 calls.

▲ Claxton Police Department — three calls.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office — seven calls.

▲ Georgia State Patrol — seven calls.

▲ Metter Police Department — three calls

▲ Portal Police Department — one call.

▲ Statesboro Police Department — 21 calls.





➤ Fire Departments

▲ Statesboro Fire Department — four calls.

▲ Metter Fire Department — two calls.





➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups — 37 calls.

▲ Air Evac — one call.

▲ Emanuel County 911 — two calls.

▲ Tattnall County 911 — one call.

▲ Emergency medical dispatches — three calls.

▲ CHAMPS — one call.

▲ Language Line — one call.





➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS — three accident calls, 24 medical calls.

▲ Candler County EMS — two accident calls, one coroner call, one first responder call, three medical calls.

▲ Evans County EMS — three medical calls.





— compiled by Holli Deal Saxon



