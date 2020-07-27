Police report, 7/28/20

Note: Arrest information, including spelling of names and addresses, is taken from Bulloch County Jail reports. Incident information comes from reports by agencies indicated. These are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.





ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Michelle Renee Boyd, 30, Pennsylvania Avenue, Savannah — possession of cocaine, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, tag light violation, open container.

▲ Precious Monique Tyson, 31, Fell Street, Savannah — possession of cocaine, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, open container.





➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Eddie Frank Brinson, 33, Mille Street Extension — theft by receiving stolen property; possession of less than an ounce of marijuana; improper use of turn lane; speeding; DUI/less safe.

▲ Larry Ernest Lawton, 31, Lanier Drive — simple assault, disorderly conduct.

▲ Charlie Thomas Roberson, 28, Highway 46 — aggravated battery; 3rd degree cruelty to children; criminal trespass/family violence; giving false information.

▲ Xavier Keshawn Evans, 20, address unlisted (Statesboro) — aggravated assault; seat belt violation; probation violation.

▲ Josephine Winston Jones, 52, South College Street — tampering with evidence, possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana.

▲ Dedrick Quantral Lipsey, 21, Lynes Avenue, Savannah — possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance.

▲ Antwone Jamont Thomas, 29, Lockett Drive, Register — simple battery/family violence.





➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ Matthew Wayne Farrah, 30, Rucker Lane — DUI

▲ Ledarion Jarrod Lovett, 29, Lanier Drive — DUI/less safe; reckless driving; seat belt violation; two counts of aggravated assault against a peace officer.

▲ Cody Nathaniel Shearhouse, 25, Riverside Drive, Guyton — DUI.

▲ Joey Garrett Bland, 22, North College Street — DUI/less safe, open container, failure to maintain lane.

▲ Kirkland Davis Purcell, 18, Ebenezer Church Road, Glennville — DUI.

▲ Corey Samuel Saxton, 22, Windward Passage, Bloomngdale — DUI/less safe.

▲ Joshua Blake Skinner,20, Od Fortville Road, Gray — DUI.

▲ Alonzo Lorenzo Stewart, 33, Johnson Street — DUI/less safe; open container; suspend license; tag light violation tail light violation.

▲ Bradley Michael Williams, 48, Oglethorpe Trace — DUI.





➤ Georgia Southern University Police

▲ Desean Ali Taylor, 21, Blue Jay Lane — DUI, failure to maintain lane.

▲ Ashton Thomas Bradley, 21, W. Anderson Road — DUI.





INCIDENTS

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ GEORGIA AVENUE — A woman said an offender continues harassing her and her family in spite of being warned against doing so.





➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ VARIOUS LOCATIONS — People reported lost or stolen vehicle tags on Rocky Ford Road and Highway 80 West.

▲ COURTNEY WAY — Deputies responding to a dispute about broken property served a person with a criminal trespass

▲ CLITO ROAD — A man said he received a harassing call from someone he knew, and listed by name, who claimed to be a Tattnall County deputy.

▲ A.O. SMITH ROAD — A man reported some metal pipes stolen and they were found at another man’s residence. Due to COVID-19, the offender was not arrested and the case was referred to magistrate court.

▲ LINDSAY COURT — A man said he got a text “Hey baby” accompanied by an “inappropriate photo.” When he texted back that they had the wrong number, they replied “you can’t deny our love.” He is concerned his children will see the texts and said he does not know who they came from.





➤ Bulloch County Animal Shelter

▲ INTAKE FROM COUNTY — 14 adult dogs, three puppies, one adult cat and two kittens.

▲ INTAKE/CITY OF STATESBORO — three adult dogs, five adult cats.

▲ ADOPTED — Six adult dogs, two adult cats, four kittens.

▲ TAKEN BY RESCUE ORGANIZATIONS — two adult dogs, a puppy, an adult cat

▲ RECLAIMED BY OWNER — three adult dogs.

▲ DIED AT SHELTER — no animals.

▲ EUTHANIZED — three adult dogs and a puppy (one aggressive, three medical issues); one adult cat and two kittens (medical issues).

▲ FEES COLLECTED — $281.





➤ Georgia Southern University Police

▲ Reports not available Monday





BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

(Sunday reports not received)

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department — two calls Friday, two calls Saturday.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 18 calls Friday, 21 calls Saturday.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office — seven calls Friday, 12 calls Saturday.

▲ Claxton Police Department — nine calls Friday, six calls Saturday.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office — four calls Friday, three calls Saturday.

▲ Georgia State Patrol — two calls Friday, four calls Saturday.

▲ Metter Police Department — four calls Friday.

▲ Portal Police Department — one call Friday.

▲ Register Police Department — one call Friday.

▲ Statesboro Police — 25 calls Friday, 31 calls Saturday.





➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department — three calls Saturday.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department — two calls Friday, five calls Saturday.

▲ Metter Fire Department — two calls Friday, two calls Saturday.

▲ Georgia Forestry Commission/Bulloch — one call Saturday.





➤ Emergency Medical Services

Bulloch County EMS

▲ Friday — one accident call, first-responder call, 19 medical calls.

▲ Saturday — two accident calls, 26 medical calls.





Candler County EMS

▲ Friday — seven medical calls.

▲ Saturday — one accident call, three first-responder calls, 11 medical calls.

▲ Friday — five medical calls.

▲ Saturday — three medical calls.





➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang- ups — 48 calls Friday, 33 calls Saturday.

▲ Air Evac — one call Friday, one call Saturday.

▲ Bryan County 911 — two calls Saturday.

▲ Effingham County 911 — one call Saturday.

▲ Emanuel County 911 — one call Friday, one call Saturday.

▲ Tattnall County 911 — one call Saturday.

▲ Emergency medical dispatches — three calls Friday, two calls Saturday.

▲ Ft. Sumter, S.C. — one call Saturday

▲ East Georgia Regional Medical Center — one call Saturday.

▲ Chatham County 911 — three calls Saturday.





— compiled by Holli Deal Saxon



