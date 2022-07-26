Police report, 7/27/22

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

INCIDENTS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

SILVER LEAF COURT – Complainant said when he returned with his family from vacation, he noticed the furniture in his yard had been moved around. He said he believes he knows who did it due to a previous situation and asked if the person could be given a criminal trespass warning. Upon making contact with the person in question, she said she did not move the furniture and she was served with a criminal trespass warning. She said she would not go near the property.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Brooklet Police Department – Two calls Monday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 20 calls Monday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Four calls Monday.

Claxton Police Department – One call Monday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Five calls Monday.

Georgia State Patrol – Five calls Monday.

Metter Police Department – Seven calls Monday.

Portal Police Department – One call Monday.

Statesboro Police Department – 36 calls Monday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – 11 calls Monday.

Evans County Fire Department – One call Monday.

Metter Fire Department – Four calls Monday.

Statesboro Fire Department – Six calls Monday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – Four accident calls, one rescue call and 35 medical calls Monday.

Candler County EMS – Two accident calls, one first responder call and 11 medical calls Monday.

Evans County EMS – Four medical calls Monday.

Other Agencies

911 hang-ups – 40 calls Monday.

Air Transports – One call Monday.

Bulloch Animal Services – One call Monday.

Bulloch County Correctional Institute – One call Monday.

Excelsior EMC – One call Monday.

— compiled by Jim Healy