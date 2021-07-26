Police report, 7/27/21

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Antonio Redell Hill, 40, Church St. — Battery/family violence first offense.

▲ Tyrek Dashon Lee, 23, North St. West, Vidalia — Purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana, theft by receiving stolen property/felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon or first offender, giving false name, address or birth date to a law enforcement officer, use of communications facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substances.

▲ LeKendrick Starnes, 18, US 80 West, Portal — Aggravated assault, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit felonies, reckless conduct, discharge of firearm on or near public highway or street, theft by receiving stolen property/misdemeanor.

▲ Jamaine Torrance, 44, Pecan Grove Road, Portal — Disorderly conduct, simple assault/family violence.





➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Jashaun Tywon Carter, 19, Lanier Drive — Public indecency first or second conviction/misdemeanor, giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer.

▲ Jeff Carter, 43, John R. Coleman Road, Register — Improperly transferred tag, no insurance, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, possession of marijuana less than 1 oz.

▲ Taniela Lataye Johnson, 41, East Main St. — Open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

▲ Rene Leon, 58, Highway 67 — Five charges theft by taking/misdemeanor.

▲ Jason Ryan Parrish, 39, Summer Wind Place, Brooklet — Public drunkenness, disorderly conduct, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

▲ John Thomas Rawls, 33, Highway 80 West — Criminal damage to property second degree.

▲ Zaquavian Devante Smith, 26, Proctor St. — False imprisonment.

▲ Robert Todd Stubbs, 38 — Entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft, criminal damage to property second degree.





➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ Debra Jean Baker, 61, Toxaway Views Drive, Lake Toxaway, N.C. — DUI less safe drugs, possession of Schedule I controlled substance, reckless driving, possession of marijuana less than 1oz.

▲ Sergio Jocsan Juarez, 31, Cindy Lane — Three charges DUI child endangerment/misdemeanor, possession of methamphetamine, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, speeding in excess of maximum limits.

▲ Myles Hamilton Willis, 33, Newkirk Road — Failure to maintain lane, DUI less safe alcohol.





➤ Georgia Southern University Police

▲ William Gantt Koehne, 22, Landing Parkway — Failure to maintain lane, DUI less safe alcohol.





BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 24 calls Friday; 18 calls Saturday; 17 calls Sunday.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office — Eight calls Friday; eight calls Saturday; seven calls Sunday.

▲ Claxton Police Department — Three calls Friday; three calls Saturday; three calls Sunday.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office — One call Friday; one call Saturday; six calls Sunday.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 — Five calls Friday; three calls Saturday; six calls Sunday.

▲ Georgia Southern University Police — One call Monday; one call Sunday.

▲ Metter Police Department — Five calls Friday; seven calls Saturday; four calls Sunday.

▲ Portal Police Department — One call Saturday; one call Sunday.

▲ Statesboro Police Department — 33 calls Friday; 38 calls Saturday; 31 calls Sunday.

➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department — Six calls Friday; five calls Saturday; four calls Sunday.

▲ Evans County Fire Department — One call Sunday.

▲ Metter Fire Department — Four calls Saturday; three calls Sunday.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department — Five calls Friday; one call Saturday; three calls Sunday.





➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS — Two accident calls, one first-responder call, one rescue and 29 medical calls Friday; three accident calls, one first-responder call and 24 medical calls Saturday 26 medical calls Sunday.

▲ Candler County EMS — Eight medical calls Friday; five medical calls Saturday; one accident call and four medical calls Sunday.

▲ Evans County EMS — One first-responder call, seven medical calls Friday; 14 medical calls Saturday; one accident call and seven medical calls Sunday.





➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups — 60 calls Friday; 63 calls Saturday; 53 calls Sunday.

▲ Bulloch County Animal Services — One call Saturday.

▲ Effingham County 911 — Two calls Saturday.

▲ Emanuel County 911 — One call Friday.

▲ Air Transports — One call Friday; one call Monday.

▲ Other counties or agencies — Three calls Friday; two calls Saturday; four calls Sunday.





— compiled by Jim Healy