Sgt. Wilbur Berry memorial Friday

In this file photo from 2018, Deputies Rosaland Ross and Stephen Herndon and Capt. Kenny Thompson of the Bulloch County Sheriff's honor guard offer their salutes during a wreath-laying ceremony to commemorate Sgt. Wilbur Berry on the anniversary of his death in the line of duty at the Bulloch County Sheriff's Office. Friday morning, there will be a memorial service for Sgt. Wilbur Berry, a Bulloch County Sheriff's deputy who was killed in the line of duty on May 19, 2001.