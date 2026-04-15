Georgia Southern celebrates donors, impact at '26 Gratitude Gala

Georgia Southern University hosted its annual Gratitude Gala to recognize key donors for their longtime support of institutional initiatives. The event was held last month at the JW Marriott Plant Riverside in Savannah, where honorees were presented with awards.

The annual event recognizes alumni, partners and philanthropic leaders whose generosity continues to advance the university’s mission of preparing career-ready students, strengthening communities and driving economic impact across the region.

Georgia Southern President Kyle Marrero welcomed guests and highlighted the transformational role of donor support in the institution’s continued growth.

“The people in this room represent Georgia Southern’s most loyal alumni, friends, faculty, staff, corporations and foundations — those who have given $25,000 or more to the university,” Marrero said. “Because of supporters like you, more than $6 million in scholarships were awarded this year, and our momentum continues to grow across every area of impact.”

Marrero noted record-breaking milestones for the university, including enrollment, research activity and $1.167B in regional economic impact, as well as continued progress toward the institution’s ambitious “Together We Soar” campaign goal of $300 million by 2030.

The 2026 Gratitude Gala Award recipients are:

The President’s Ambassador Award: St. Joseph’s/Candler

Built on tradition and driven by progress, St. Joseph’s/Candler stands as a cornerstone of`hospital environment, this collaboration equips students with the confidence, skill and compassion needed to lead in health care. Through their generosity and dedication, St. Joseph’s/Candler is not only shaping students’ careers but also investing in the health and future of the entire region.

The President’s Innovator Award: The Leonard Bevill Family

The Bevill family exemplifies what it means to be true champions of Georgia Southern University. Leonard “Lenny” Bevill and his wife Sandra, along with their sons Josh and Andrew and daughters-in-law Jenna and Taylor — all proud Georgia Southern alumni — share a deep and enduring connection to the University. Through their generosity of time, talent and resources, they have made a meaningful impact, particularly in support of Eagle Athletics and student-athletes. Together, they have championed Georgia Southern through the Eagle Victory Plan — especially the Eagle Nation Fund — as well as capital projects, sport agency accounts and initiatives that expand opportunities for our student-athletes. But what makes the Bevill family’s support especially meaningful is the way they continue to give back — strengthening athletic programs and advancing initiatives like the Erk Russell Fund while helping elevate the entire Georgia Southern community. Leonard truly embodies what it means to be an innovator for Georgia Southern, and the Bevill family’s legacy reflects a spirit of dedication, leadership and gratitude. Georgia Southern sincerely appreciates the continued support of the Bevill family.

The President’s Visionary Award: Greg Parker

Greg Parker’s vision, leadership and generosity have made a profound and lasting impact on Georgia Southern, particularly within the Parker College of Business. From humble beginnings as a one-man operation in 1976, he transformed Parker’s Kitchen into a thriving company processing more than one million customers each week across 110 locations, redefining the convenience store industry through innovation and excellence. Yet his success is measured not only in business growth, but in his deep commitment to giving back, donating more than $30 million to support education, health care, childhood hunger initiatives and veterans throughout the region.

In 2019, Parker made the largest gift in Georgia Southern’s history, transforming the College of Business into the Parker College of Business and creating scholarships, faculty support and expanded opportunities that continue to shape students’ futures. Beyond his philanthropy, Parker remains personally invested, sharing his time, insight and experience with students in meaningful ways. His belief in Georgia Southern, its people and its future reflects the true spirit of a visionary leader and dedicated partner.