Police report, 7/26/22

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.





ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Travis Daniel Allen, 33, Channell Drive, Emerald Isle, N.C. — Probation violation for fingerprintable charge/felony.

▲ Tre Kindall Dowd, 24, Van Nuys Blvd., Savannah — Possession of firearm by convicted felon or first offender, possession and use of drug-related objects, failure to maintain lane, possession of marijuana less than 1 oz., driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

▲ Amir Siquan Forrest, 21, Lovett St. — Probation violation for fingerprintable charge/felony.

▲ Nicole Angelique Foster, 40, Bell Road — Possession of methamphetamine, sale, manufacture, delivery or possession of dangerous drugs, bench warrant/felony.

▲ George Allen Franklin, 56, Black Creek Church Road, Brooklet — Simple battery/family violence.

▲ Tara Michelle Lanier, 36, Oak Wood Drive — DUI less safe alcohol.

▲ James Kelsey Rock, 51, Skye View Drive — Possession of cocaine, trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit a felony, possession of marijuana less than 1 oz.

▲ Paul Harris Stills, 52, Spotted Fawn Road — Public drunkenness.





➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Khalil Jamol Davis, 27, Freedom St. Swainsboro — Aggravated assault, criminal damage to property second degree, reckless conduct, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, simple battery/family violence.

▲ Gregory Allen Griffin, 52, Sterling Court — DUI less safe alcohol, failure to stop at stop sign.

▲ Jessica Amberyelle Hicks, 21, Nassau Drive — Criminal trespass/family violence.

▲ Henry Joiner, 61, South College St. — Probation violation for fingerprintable charge/felony, criminal trespass.

▲ Thomas Lee Kennedy, 37, Martin St., Georgetown, S.C. — Possession with intent of cocaine, giving false name, address or birth date to law enforcement officers, possession and use of drug-related objects.

▲ Randall Wade Roberts, 53, Old Olive Branch Road, Ellabell — Theft by shoplifting, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

▲ Margaret Makynna Tapley, 22, Dorothy St., Metter — Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, public drunkenness.





➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ Crystal Lynn Canady, 39, Twin Forks Road — Theft by receiving property/misdemeanor.

▲ Deontae Demetrius Coles, 34, Quacco Road, Savannah — Failure to stop at stop sign, no insurance, suspended registration, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, affixing material that reduce or increase light transmission, reflectors/windows/windshield.

▲ Jzmere Deshawn Hills, 22, Lattice Court — DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane.

▲ Zachary Taylor Rodrigues, 27, Ridgeland Road, Savannah — DUI concentration is .08G three hours or more, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, child endangerment/misdemeanor, failure to maintain lane.





BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department — Four calls Friday; one call Saturday.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 33 calls Friday; 28 calls Saturday; 19 calls Sunday.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office — Five calls Friday; eight calls Saturday; 10 calls Sunday.

▲ Claxton Police Department — Nine calls Friday; two calls Saturday; five calls Sunday.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office — Seven calls Friday; five calls Saturday; five calls Sunday.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 — Four calls Friday; five calls Saturday; four calls Sunday.

▲ Georgia Southern University Police Department — One call Friday.

▲ Metter Police Department — One call Friday; four calls Saturday; five calls Sunday.

▲ Portal Police Department — One call Saturday.

▲ Statesboro Police Department — 26 calls Friday; 33 calls Saturday; 24 calls Sunday.





➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department — Seven calls Friday; 12 calls Saturday; eight calls Sunday.

▲ Evans County Fire Department — One call Friday; one call Saturday.

▲ Claxton Fire Department — Three calls Friday.

▲ Metter Fire Department — One call Saturday; one call Sunday.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department — Two calls Friday; two calls Saturday; three calls Sunday.





➤ Emergency Medical Service

▲ Bulloch County EMS — Four accident calls and 29 medical calls Friday; two accident calls and 34 medical calls Saturday; two accident calls and 29 medical calls Sunday.

▲ Candler County EMS — One accident call and four medical calls Friday; three medical calls Saturday; six medical calls Sunday.

▲ Evans County EMS — Eight medical calls Friday; five medical calls Saturday; nine medical calls Sunday.





➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups — 44 calls Friday; 35 calls Saturday; 38 calls Sunday.

▲ Bulloch County Animal Services — One call Friday; one call Saturday.

▲ Bryan County 911 — One call Saturday; one call Sunday.

▲ Emanuel County 911 — Two calls Friday; one call Sunday.

▲ Jenkins County 911— One call Saturday.

▲ Tattnall County 911 — One call Saturday.

▲ Liberty County 911 — One call Sunday.

▲ Chatham County 911 — One call Friday; one call Saturday.

▲ Other agencies — Six calls Friday; one call Saturday; one call Sunday.





— compiled by Jim Healy