Police report, 7/25/20

Note: Arrest information, including spelling of names and addresses, is taken from Bulloch County Jail reports. Incident information comes from reports by agencies indicated. These are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.





ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Derek Tyler Burchell, 24, Lanier Drive — possession of methamphetamine, possession/use of drug-related objects.

▲ Cynthia Jean Lott, 28, Henry Futch Road, Nevils — possession of methamphetamine, possession/use of drug-related objects, tag/registration violation.

▲ Bryce Evan Kinard, 21, John Heath Road — possession of methamphetamine, possession/use of drug-related object, headlights violation.





➤ Brooklet Police Department

▲ Benjamin Smith, 39, Troy Street, Brooklet — battery/family violence, simple assault, third-degree cruelty to children.

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Charles Thomas Roberson, 28, Highway 46 – aggravated battery, criminal trespass/family violence, giving false information, third-degree cruelty to children.





➤ Georgia Southern University Police

▲ Sonny Bernard Fuggett, 23, MLK Jr. Boulevard, Metter — DUI/less safe, driving without a valid license, failure to maintain lane.





➤ Candler County Jail

▲ Ray Marvin Doyle, 50, Metter — simple battery, criminal trespass.

▲ Diego Uriel Mendoza, 22, Statesboro — public indecency.

▲ Anthony Omar Shellman, 41, Riverdale — failure to exercise due care/radio or cellphone, driving with suspended license, DUI/less safe/refusal, fleeing/attempt to elude, obstruction, open container, reckless driving, speeding.

▲ Jamodrick Jaquan Carlyle, 22, Metter — suspended license, speeding.

▲ Joseph Ted Jaudon, 35, Jacksonville, Fla. — window tint violation, DUI/less safe, possession/use of drug-related objects, possession of marijuana, open container.

▲ Rose Marie Cobb, 55, Metter — suspended license, bench warrant, possession of a firearm during commission of a crime, seatbelt violation, possession of methamphetamine.

▲ Eldridge Vernove Mosley, 43, Metter – criminal trespass.

▲ Robert Lee Sparks, 29, Metter — DUI, cocaine possession.





INCIDENTS

➤ Bulloch County Volunteer Fire Departments

▲ Portal — one miscellaneous fire call, three fire alarm calls, two brush/grass fire calls, one rescue call.

▲ Register — one miscellaneous fire call, two fire alarm calls, one brush/grass fire call.

▲ Nevils — no calls.

▲ Bay District — no calls.

▲ Stilson — one brush/grass fire call, one structure fire call.

▲ Brooklet — one miscellaneous fire call, one fire alarm call, one brush/grass fire call, one structure fire.

▲ Leefield — no calls.

▲ Clito — one brush/grass fire call, one rescue call.





➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ NORTHSIDE DRIVE WEST — Police arrested a suspect after someone reported a cellphone stolen from a vehicle.

▲ VIRGINIA PINE AVENUE — Someone reported the loss or theft of a vehicle tag.

▲ COLLEGE BOULEVARD — Someone reported $4 taken from a vehicle.

▲ HIGHWAY 67 — A woman told police a man approached her in a store parking lot and offered her money to “be his sugar baby.”





➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ ELMER PHILLIPS ROAD — A man reported being involved in an elaborate scam that started with a caller claiming he owed money on some work. Then the caller accessed the man’s account and convinced the victim to pay $500. The scam continued until the victim bought $5,000 worth of Target gift cards and gave the scammer the information on the cards before the victim realized he had been scammed.

▲ LOST TAGS — People reported lost or stolen vehicle tags at Olney Station Drive, Leyland Court and Swallowtail Drive.

▲ C. BROWN ROAD — A man reportedly said he was going to punch a woman in the face and burn down her house. The woman also said he posted threatening messages on Facebook.

▲ HIGHWAY 46 — Someone reported suspicious persons.





➤ Candler County Sheriff’s Office

▲ QUEEN ROAD — Deputies responded to a report of aggravated sexual battery.

▲ LAKE CHURCH ROAD — Someone reported mailbox damage.

▲ HOLLAND ROAD — Deputies responded to a reported theft.

▲ HARVEST ROAD — Someone complained of dogs running at large.

▲ ST. MATTHEWS CHURCH ROAD — Someone reported a simple battery incident.





➤ Georgia Southern University Police

▲ Officers issued three traffic citations and two traffic warnings and assisted one motorist Thursday.





BULLOCH CENTRAL 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department — one call.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 13 calls.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office — four calls.

▲ Claxton Police Department — three calls.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office — six calls.

▲ Georgia State Patrol — three calls.

▲ Georgia Southern University Police — one call.

▲ Statesboro Police Department — 34 calls.





➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department — two calls.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department — four calls.

▲ Metter Fire Department — two calls.

▲ Claxton Fire Department — one call.

➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS — one accident call, 18 medical calls.

▲ Candler County EMS — one accident call, 10 medical calls.

▲ Evans County EMS — one coroner call, one first-responder call, nine medical calls.

➤ Calls to Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups — 42 calls.

▲ Emanuel County 911 — two calls.

▲ Tattnall County 911 — two calls.

▲ Emergency medical dispatches — three calls.





— compiled by Holli Deal Saxon