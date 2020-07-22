Police report, 7/23/20

Note: Arrest information, including spelling of names and addresses, is taken from Bulloch County Jail reports. Incident information comes from reports by agencies indicated. These are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office



▲ Carl William Burnsed, 28, Black Creek Church Road, Ellabell – fleeing/attempt to elude; obstruction; use of license plate with intent to conceal; suspended registration; no insurance; suspended license; following too closely; DUI/refusal; failure to signal turn or lane change; headlights violation; failure to dim headlights.

▲ Marvin Buck Perkins, 56, Hodges Circle – probation violation.

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Kane Tyler Smith, 27, Rock Lake Drive, College Park – criminal trespass/family violence, probation violation.

INCIDENTS

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ LANIER DRIVE – Someone was arrested on criminal trespass charges after damaging some property.

▲ JOHNSON STREET – A man suffered a “busted” nose and a swollen eye after a reported physical altercation and was taken by EMS to the hospital for treatment.

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ OLD THORN POND LANE – A man said another man struck him in the head during an altercation.

▲ VARIOUS LOCATIONS – Several people have reported in the last week as having license plates lost or stolen.

➤ Georgia Southern University Police

▲ Officers issued one traffic citation and three traffic warnings and assisted no motorists Tuesday.

▲ FOREST DRIVE – Someone reported property damage.

▲ HANNER FIELDHOUSE – Officers responded to a reported theft.

▲ PAULSON STADIUM – Someone reported a suspicious person or activities.

▲ PARRISH FOOTBALL BUILDING – Someone reported property damage.





BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department – four calls.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 18 calls.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office – nine calls.

▲ Claxton Police Department – five calls.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office – five calls.

▲ Georgia State Patrol – five calls.

▲ Metter Police Department – three calls

▲ Statesboro Police Department – 17 calls.

➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department – one call.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department – four calls.

➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups – 44 calls.

▲ Air Evac – one call.

▲ Tattnall County 911 – one call.

▲ Toombs County 911 – one call.

➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS – two accident calls, four first-responder calls, 20 medical calls.

▲ Candler County EMS – one accident call, six medical calls.

▲ Evans County EMS – one accident call, one first-esponder call, three medical calls.

– compiled by Holli Deal Saxon