Police report, 7/22/22

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

INCIDENTS

AKINS ANDERSON ROAD – Complainant said her ex-boyfriend texted her and told her he hopes she has a crash while driving to Savannah. The next day he sent an email saying if he saw her father, he would “put him in the hospital.” The next day he texted her and told her he would have DEFACS take her children from her and also told her to “kill herself.”

JOSH DEAL ROAD – Arriving to a call referencing a single vehicle accident, deputy found a badly damaged vehicle with all air bags deployed, but no one around. Shortly afterward, deputy was informed the Statesboro Police had an individual at a convenience store on Highway 67 and Veterans Memorial Parkway who was confused and had no memory of the accident, but acknowledged consuming alcohol. He was transported back to the scene of the accident and while awaiting a Georgia State Patrol trooper to arrive on the scene, he asked multiple times where he was. A GSP trooper arrived and driver was read his Miranda rights and agreed to a blood draw. He was taken to the Bulloch County Jail.

CYPRESS LAKE DRIVE – Complainant said she had a verbal confrontation with two men in Metter at a store. She said the next day she received a three-way phone call, in which they said they were coming to her home for a “physical confrontation.” She said she has six children at home and would defend herself. She was advised to lock her doors and no take any calls from the men. Complainant said she could not provide a phone number where the two men called from.

PROSSER ROAD – Complainant said a man was working on a car for her, but got mad when he discovered some conversations on her phone. She said he took the car keys from her and would not give them back. The man in question said he did not take the keys and the last time he saw the keys was at her house in her possession.

RAINDROP DRIVE – Complainant said an unknown person entered his unlocked vehicle and stole several items. He said there was no damage to his vehicle.

GOLF CLUB ROAD – Complainant said after the offender came to her home and she filed a report, the offender sent her 13 messages via Facebook threatening her. She said she wanted the offender served with a criminal trespass warning and to stop calling her. The offender was contacted and served with a criminal trespass warning and told to stop calling the complainant. The offender responded by saying, “I will stop calling her when she stops (blanking) my husband.” She was told to stay away from the complainant’s home and to stop calling her. She said she understood.

OLD THORN POND ROAD – Complainant said an offender is dumping water on her property without her permission. She said she has told him several times not to dump the water. She said she would like him served with a criminal trespass warning.

Bulloch County Fire Department

(Incident calls July 14-21)

▲ Portal – 12 medical response calls; one vehicle fire; two structure fire calls; one miscellaneous fire calls; four fire alarm calls; one medical call.

▲ Register – Two structure fire calls; five medical response calls.

▲ Nevils – Six medical response calls.

▲ Bay – One medical response call.

▲ Stilson – Two medical response calls; one miscellaneous fire call.

▲ Brooklet – Two structure fire calls; 20 medical response calls; one fire alarm call.

▲ Leefield – None.

▲ Clito – Four medical response calls; one miscellaneous fire call; two fire alarm calls; one vehicle fire call.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Brooklet Police Department – One call Monday; one call Tuesday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 40 calls Monday; 20 calls Tuesday; 181 calls Wednesday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Four calls Monday; three calls Tuesday; five calls Wednesday.

Claxton Police Department – Five calls Monday; two calls Tuesday; five calls Wednesday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Three calls Monday; six calls Tuesday; three calls Wednesday.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45 – Four calls Monday; two calls Tuesday; four calls Wednesday.

Metter Police Department – Four calls Monday; five calls Tuesday; four calls Wednesday.

Portal Police Department – One call Monday; one call Wednesday.

Statesboro Police Department – 29 calls Monday; 31 calls Tuesday17 calls Wednesday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – 16 calls Monday; three calls Tuesday; 13 calls Wednesday.

Claxton Fire Department – One call Wednesday.

Metter Fire Department – Two calls Tuesday; one call Wednesday.

Statesboro Fire Department – Seven calls Monday; three calls Tuesday; five calls Wednesday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – One accident call, three coroner calls and 34 medical calls Monday; one accident call, one first responder call and 21 medical calls Tuesday; three accident calls, one coroner call, one fire call and 33 medical calls Wednesday.

Candler County EMS – Two accident calls and three medical calls Monday; 10 medical calls Tuesday; six medical calls Wednesday.

Evans County EMS – Four medical calls Monday; two first responder calls and six medical calls Tuesday; two accident calls and seven medical calls Wednesday.

Other Agencies

911 hang-ups – 36 calls Monday; 51 calls Tuesday; 39 calls Wednesday.

Air Transport – One call Monday; two call Wednesday.

Bulloch Animal Services – One call Monday; one call Tuesday; one call Wednesday.

Bryan County 911 – One call Monday; 10 calls Tuesday; one call Wednesday.

Emanuel County 911 – One call Tuesday; one call Wednesday.

Effingham County 911 – Two calls Wednesday.

Georgia Power – One call Wednesday.

Screven County 911 – One call Monday; two calls Tuesday.

Chatham County 911 – One call Monday; one call Tuesday.

Liberty County 911 – One call Tuesday.

Truetlen County 911 – One call Wednesday.

Daughtry County 911 – One call Wednesday.

Fort Stewart – One call Tuesday.

Other agencies – One call Tuesday; one call Wednesday.

— compiled by Jim Healy