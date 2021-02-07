Police report, 7/2/21

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Devon Amir Mack, 19, North Nelson Way – Possession of a firearm or a knife during commission of or attempt to commit felonies, possession of marijuana less than 1 oz.

Statesboro Police Department

Jackson Kyle Garrard, 24, South Walnut St. – DUI concentration is .08G three hours or more, failure to maintain lane.

Quran Rashad Jordan, 27, Mikell St. – Reckless conduct.

Demetrice Darell Smart, 40, Creekside Manor, Metter – Sale of cocaine, trafficking in cocaine, possession and use of drug related objects, two charges obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45

Samuel George Brabham, 52, Highway 46, Metter – DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle.

INCIDENTS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

SOUTH MAIN STREET – During a traffic stop for a headlight not working a license check found the subject to be wanted out of the Sylvania Police Department for failure to appear. After being advised Sylvania wanted a hold on the subject, he was driven to the Screven County jail.

STONEBROOK WAY – Complainant said overnight someone had entered his pickup truck and stolen $3,500. He said after removing medicine from his truck the night before, he noticed things had been moved around and that $3,500 he had withdrawn from his savings account the day before was missing. Also, the documentation showing his opening a new savings account was missing, as well.

HIGHWAY 80 EAST – Complainant said someone stole a gun from her property.

GLAZEBROOK AVENUE – Complainant said he usually leaves items in his vehicle because roommates often throw parties. One morning he came out to his vehicle and all items were missing. He said he does not believe his roommates would steal from him and doesn’t know who stole the items.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement Agencies

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 24 calls Tuesday; 21 calls Wednesday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office — Seven calls Tuesday; eight calls Wednesday.

Claxton Police Department — Five calls Tuesday; three calls Wednesday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office — Seven calls Tuesday; three calls Wednesday.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45 — Five calls Tuesday; two calls Wednesday.

Metter Police Department — Four calls Tuesday; three calls Wednesday.

Portal Police Department — One call Wednesday.

Statesboro Police Department — 34 calls Tuesday; 28 calls Wednesday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department — Five calls Tuesday two calls Wednesday.

Statesboro Fire Department — Six calls Tuesday; four calls Wednesday.

Metter Fire Department – One call Tuesday; one call Wednesday.

Emergency Medical Services

Bulloch County EMS — One first-responder call, one rescue call and 18 medical calls Tuesday; one accident call, one first-responder call and 24 medical calls Wednesday.

Candler County EMS — Seven medical calls Tuesday; one accident call and six medical calls Wednesday.

Evans County EMS — One first responder call and five medical calls Tuesday; one accident call and six medical calls Wednesday.

Other Agencies

911 hang-ups — 47 calls Tuesday; 58 calls Wednesday.

Bryan County 911 — One call Tuesday; two calls Wednesday.

Tattnall County 911 – One call Tuesday; one call Wednesday

— compiled by Jim Healy