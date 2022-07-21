Police report, 7/21/22

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Cody Thatcher Kersey, 28, Gamm Gay Road, Garfield – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

▲ Jonathon Dayton Casarez, 22, Mulberry St., Sardis – Criminal use of article with altered ID mark, possession of marijuana less than 1 oz., improper left or right turn.

▲ Ahmad Rashan Hines, 42, Kennedy Bridge Road, Register – DUI less safe alcohol, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, no insurance.

▲ Harley Michelle Layton, 23, Rebecca Circle, Brooklet – Possession of methamphetamine, probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana.

▲ James Allen Macewan, 54, Pike Road – Fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, DUI less safe alcohol, simple battery/family violence, violation of family violence order, reckless driving, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

▲ Sequavious Deqavanta Reeves, 27, South Cone St., Brooklet – Two charges financial transaction card fraud, financial transaction card forgery.

▲ Ashley Nicole Wood, 36, Rebecca Circle, Brooklet – Possession of Schedule I controlled substance.





➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Mary Kandace Avery-Millen, 29, Peg-Wen Blvd. – Criminal trespass/family violence.

▲ Gregory D’Vonte Byrd, 31, South Peters St., Claxton – Possession of cocaine, driving while license suspended or revoked, tag lights required.

▲ Labeitoazzi Jawari King, 18, Oldetown Drive – Aggravated assault.





➤ Brooklet Police Department

▲ Angela Moore Anderson, 40, Tara Blvd., Brooklet – Criminal trespass/family violence, battery/family violence second or subsequent offense.





➤ Portal Police Department

▲ James Brett Smith, 28, Horsefly Road, Portal – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.





➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ John Andrew Atkinson, 23, Dalton Cody Drive, Brunswick – DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane, hit and run duty of driver to stop at or return to scene of accident.

▲ Malon Nelson Cooper, 51, Fifth Ave., Sylvania – DUI any combination of A1/A2/A3, possession of marijuana less than 1 oz.

▲ Antwade Cherve Durham, 41, Madison Gare Ave., McDonough – Speeding in excess of maximum limits, suspended registration, driving without a license, no insurance, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

▲ Andre Wesley Jamison, 44, North 3rd St., Stillmore – Open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, speeding in excess of maximum limits.

▲ Hunter McCree Lawson, 17, Pebblestone Trail – DUI under the age of 21.

▲ Daniel Wilson Lee, 23, Fish Road, Eastman – DUI less safe alcohol, failure to dim headlights.

▲ Gamaliel Armando Lopez Galiego, 31, Long Road, Ridgeland, S.C. – DUI less safe alcohol, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, lighted headlight required.

▲ Sandra Elaine McCarley – DUI less safe alcohol, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, reckless driving, no insurance, failure to maintain lane.

▲ Marvin Mincel, 31, Whitaker St., Metter – Simple battery/family violence.

▲ James Malcolm Wilkes, 56, West Main St. – DUI less safe combination 1-3, failure to maintain lane, impeding the flow of traffic, violation of conditions on limited driving permit.





➤ Georgia Southern University Police Department

▲ Latoya Love White, 37, Jones Avenue – DUI concentration is .08 G three hours or more, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, following too closely, failure to signal when turning or changing lanes.





— compiled by Jim Healy



