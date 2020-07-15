Police report, 7/15/20

Note: Arrest information, including spelling of names and addresses, is taken from Bulloch County Jail reports. Incident information comes from reports by agencies indicated. These are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

▲ Arrest records were unavailable Tuesday from the Bulloch County Jail.

INCIDENTS

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ STATESBORO PLACE CIRCLE – Police responded to a location where a physical fight had occurred prior to shots being fired. No victim was located.

▲ JAMES STREET – Someone reported a verbal argument.

▲ EAGLE COURT CONDOMINIUMS – A woman said a child damaged the home and then left.

▲ WAL-MART SUPERCENTER – A man left without paying for about $400 in household goods, clothes and tools. He was not apprehended.

Neither was another offender in a different case, who tried to steal a watch but was interrupted by security. That person fled the scene.

▲ CINDY LANE – Two men who had been fighting were taken to a hospital for treatment. They did not press charges.

▲ HARVEY DRIVE – A man was arrested on battery charges after a physical altercation with a woman.

▲ ORANGE STREET – A man sent $500 through a cash app thinking it was a delivery fee for a grant. He learned it was a scam.

▲ NELSON WAY – Police responded to a domestic dispute where parties agreed to separate.

▲ GARY’S FOOD MART – A man was arrested after shoplifting alcoholic beverages.

▲ NORTHSIDE DRIVE WEST – EMS treated a man after his brother punched him in the face, arm and back. He was given information on seeking warrants.

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ No BCSO incident reports were received Tuesday.

➤ Georgia Southern University Police

▲ Officers issued one traffic citation and no traffic warnings and assisted no motorists Monday.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department – two calls.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office ­– 17 calls.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office – three calls.

▲ Claxton Police Department –three calls.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Department – six calls.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 – two calls.

▲ Metter Police Department – two calls.

▲ Statesboro Police Department – 22 calls.

➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department – four calls.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department – two calls,

▲ Metter Fire Department – three calls.

➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups – 47 calls.

▲ Air Evac – one call.

▲ Bulloch Humane Enforcement – one call.

▲ Effingham County 911 – one call.

▲ Tattnall County 911 – one call.

vEmergency medical dispatch – three calls.

➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS – one accident call, one first-responder call, 23 medical calls.

▲ Candler County EMS – two medical calls.

▲ Evans County EMS – five medical calls.

- compiled by Holli Deal Saxon