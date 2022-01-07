Police report, 7/1/22

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Garrett Allen Herb, 32, North Nelson Way – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

Aisha Kuzuwanda Moultrie – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

Derek Harlyn Patrick, 43, Riverview Road, Brooklet – Battery/family violence, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

Statesboro Police Department

Victor Lamar Bolden, 19, Lanier Drive – Aggravated assault/gun, terroristic threats and acts, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit a felony, reckless conduct.

Damian Lee Mozee, 19, Lanier Drive – Theft by shoplifting, probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/misdemeanor.

Jason Marquail Simpson, 43, Tarver Ave., Millen – Battey/family violence, first offense, false imprisonment.

Dakwon Malik Scott-Marshall, 21, Lanier Drive – Aggravated assault/gun, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit a felony, reckless conduct.

Deandrea Podalphia Shuemake, 39, Pine Needle Road – Simple assault/family violence.

Frederick Jerome Watlins, 50, SSecond Ave., Ridgeland S.C - Lanier Drive – Aggravated assault/gun, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit a felony, reckless conduct, battery/family violence first offense..

INCIDENTS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

BAYTREE LANE – Complainant said he is separated from the offender and she came into his residence with a key she has, He said she took her shoes, sunglasses and an engagement ring. He said she wanted a key to their car, but he refused until she out the car in her name. Offender said complainant is mad at her. She said she took the shoes, but doesn’t know anything about the sunglasses or engagement ring. Both were advised of Magistrate Court solutions.

PAMELA WAY – Complainant said someone broke into his residence and ransacked the apartment. He said nothing was found missing. He said he is the only one that lives there.

EAST HAMPTON DRIVE – Complainant said two unauthorized transactions, both for $500 were made on her credit card. She said her bank is investigating the matter.

HIGHWAY 80 EAST – Complainant said an unknown person stole his lawnmower and a five-gallon container of gas from his yard. He said the mower was gray in color and he would notify the Sheriff’s Office if he found the mower.

HIGHWAY 301 NORTH – Complainant said a vehicle of his that was stolen from a local car repair shop, was found at a storage facility.

RIVERVIEW ROAD – Complainant said someone took his vehicle from his residence without permission. Upon further investigation, the vehicle was located and the incident was determined to be a civil matter.

Bulloch County Fire Department

(Incident calls June 23-30)

▲ Portal – Eight medical response calls; two miscellaneous fire calls; three structure fires; one vehicle fire call.

▲ Register – Two structure fire calls; one vehicle fire call, one miscellaneous fire call, four medical response calls.

▲ Nevils – Two structure fires; two medical response calls; one brush/grass fire call.

▲ Bay – One structure fire; two medical response calls.

▲ Stilson – Three medical response calls.

▲ Brooklet – Two structure fires; 15 medical response calls; two fire alarm calls; one brush/grass fire call.

▲ Leefield – One fire alarm call; one medical response call.

▲ Clito – One brush grass/fire call.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Brooklet Police Department – Two calls Wednesday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 22 calls Wednesday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Four calls Wednesday.

Claxton Police Department – Four calls Wednesday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Three calls Wednesday.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45 – Three calls Wednesday.

Georgia Southern University Police Department – One call Wednesday.

Metter Police Department – One call Wednesday.

Portal Police Department – One call Wednesday.

Statesboro Police Department – 25 calls Wednesday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department –10 calls Wednesday.

Statesboro Fire Department –Two calls Wednesday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – Two accident calls, two coroner calls and 26 medical calls Wednesday.

Candler County EMS – Nine medical calls Wednesday.

Evans County EMS – Two medical calls Wednsday.

Other Agencies

911 hang-ups – 37 calls Wednesday.

Bryan County 911 – Two calls Wednesday.

— compiled by Jim Healy