Police report, 7/11/20

Note: Arrest information listed, including spelling of names and addresses, is AS IT APPEARS in media releases sent daily from the Bulloch County Jail. Incident information comes from daily reports by agencies indicated. These are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Emily Brannen Renfroe, 39, Lakeview Road – DUI/refusal failure to obey traffic control device.

▲ Julian Jowilberton Carter, 31, Packinghouse Road – possession of a Schedule II controlled substance; two counts of possession of a firearm during commission of a felony; drugs not in original container.

▲ Darius Deandre Daniels, 21,, 4th Street, Savannah – 3rd-degree forgery.

▲ Kira Nerys Powell, 26, Packinghouse Road – purchase, sale, distribution or manufacture of marijuana; theft by receiving stolen property; possession of a firearm during commission of a felony.

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Hayleigh Meranda Croom, 24, Old Dyches Road – disorderly conduct, probation violation.

➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ Delroy Jamario Barrett, 25, Golden Gate Lane – DUI/less safe, obstruction, open container.

▲ Preston Chase Campbell, 23, King Arthur Drive – DUI/less safe.

▲ Edward John Monarchilk,49, Monarch Way, John’s Creek – DUI/less safe, open container, failure to maintain lane.

▲ Jeffrey Alan Young, 21, Leroy Field Road, Pembroke – DUI/less safe, headlights violation, tire violation.

▲ Willie Davis Bynes, 46, Institute Street – DUI/less safe, suspended license.

▲ Grant Weatherford, 23, South Main Street – DUI/less safe.

➤ Department of Community Supervision

▲ Gerald Morgan Brown, 45, Brannen Pond Road, Brooklet – parole violation.

INCIDENTS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ STEPHENS-LITTLE ROAD – Someone reported a criminal trespass incident.

▲ JIMMY BRITT DODGE – Someone reported a theft.

▲ HIGHWAY 301 SOUTH – Deputies served a person with a criminal trespass warning.

▲ CROSSWAY COTTAGES – A woman said someone threw an object and shattered her car windshield.

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ No new incident reports were filed Friday.

➤ Georgia Southern University Police

▲ Officers issued one traffic citation and one traffic warning and assisted no motorists Thursday.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department – two calls.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 12 calls.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office – five calls.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Department – four calls.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 – five calls.

▲ Metter Police Department – six calls.

▲ Statesboro Police Department – 27 calls.

➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department – four calls.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department – two calls.

➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups – 50 calls.

▲ Bryan County 911 – one call.

▲ Emanuel County 911 – two calls.

▲ Tattnall County 911 – two calls.

▲ Emergency medical dispatch – one call.

➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS – one accident call, one fire call, three first-responder calls, 33 medical calls.

▲ Candler County EMS – four medical calls.

▲ Evans County EMS – four medical calls.

– compiled by Holli Deal Saxon