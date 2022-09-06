Police report, 6/9/22

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Jahkye Nasir Anderson, 21, Pineview Road — Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

▲ Tabitha Marie Flythe, 40, Wilemere Drive, Savannah — Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony, Possession with intent of a Schedule I or II controlled substance, purchase, possession, distribution, manufacture or sale of marijuana, possession of Schedule IV controlled substance, possession and use of drug-related objects.

▲ Connie Lourine Franks, 51, Old Savannah Highway, Claxton — Possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug related objects.

▲ Roy Daniel Franks, 54, Old Savannah Highway, Claxton — Possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug related objects, possession of marijuana less than 1 oz.

▲ Michael Anthony Phillips, 29, Georgia St. — Possession of Schedule IV controlled substance, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of marijuana less than 1 oz.

▲ Cory Renard Rawls, 40, South Houston Lake Road, Warner Robins — Bench warrant/felony.

▲ Michael Sutton, 47, Floyd Clark Road — Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, possession and use of drug related objects.





➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Julius Tyshawn Carter, 21, Chandler Road — Simple assault/family violence, terroristic threats and acts, disorderly conduct, criminal trespass/family violence.

▲ Dekayle Sawyer, 20, Cypress Lake Drive — Serious injury by vehicle, hit and run duty of driver to stop at or return to scene of accident, driving without a valid license/misdemeanor, driving on wrong side of roadway.





➤ Portal Police Department

▲ Phillip Darwin Price, 46, Gamm Gay Road, Garfield — Criminal trespass.





➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ Jovan Alexander Johnson, 22, Murphy St., Midville — Possession of methamphetamine, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, failure to maintain lane.





INCIDENTS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ SHAWN SORRELL ROAD — Complainant said a silver van side swiped the driver’s side rear quarter panel. She said she does not know if driver was aware they hit her vehicle. Complainant was unable to get a license plate or make/model of the vehicle. Complainant’s vehicle sustained minimal damage.

▲ KENNEDY BRIDGE ROAD — Complainant said an unknown offender stole a 10-count set of 2022 $1 Silver Eagle 1 oz. coins. Complainant said coins were valued at $3,990.

▲ OLD RIVER ROAD NORTH — Complainant said she and her aunt entered into a verbal agreement for the aunt to care for her two pit bull dogs while she prepared her home for the dogs. Complainant said she allowed her aunt to take possession of the dogs. While the dogs were at her aunt’s residence, the female dog gave birth to six puppies. Complainant said she tried to get the dogs back, but her aunt said she would not return the dogs unless the complainant paid her. Complainant provided papers for ownership of the dog. Upon complainant and a deputy going to the aunt home to get the dogs, the aunt refused to exit her home and said she would not return the dogs without being paid. Both were advised of civil court proceedings.

▲ WILMA BROWN ROAD — Complainant said someone broke into his screened-in shed and stole four fishing poles. The shed was unsecured. Complainant said he was unsure when the poles were stolen but thought sometime in mid-May. No evidence or suspects were discovered.

▲ CROSSWAY COTTAGES LANE — Complainant said a woman came to his house and was acting out, including keying his car. Upon inspecting complainant’s car, no keying was found on one side, while some was found on the other side. A witness said the damage had been there for some time. Complainant said he wanted a criminal trespass warning served to her. It was served and she was told she would be charged with criminal trespass if she returned.

HIGHWAY 301 NORTH — After a traffic stop, a probable cause search of the vehicle turned up some marijuana, which resulted in charges for both the drive and passenger.

▲ BRANNEN ROAD — Complainant said after have an argument with two people, she woke up the next morning and found two of her tires were slashed. She said she is certain the two people she argued with are responsible for the slashing, but she had no proof. Complainant asked that both people be served with criminal trespass warnings.

▲ LAGOON ROAD — Complainant said someone stole a shop-vac valued at $200 from his shed. He said the shed was unlocked and he thinks he knows who took it, but he has no proof.

▲ S&L LANE — Complainant said an unknown person texted her explicit photos via text message. The unknown texter knew her name and that she was married.

▲ HIGHWAY 80 WEST — Complainant said he was receiving harassing texts and wanted his ex-wife to stop. She said she would stop texting, but she said he was the one who constantly harassed her with texts and phone calls.





BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department — Four calls Monday.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 29 calls Monday.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office — Nine calls Monday.

▲ Claxton Police Department — Two calls Monday.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office — Two calls Monday.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 — Seven calls Monday.

▲ Georgia Southern University Police Department — One call Monday.

▲ Metter Police Department — Six calls Monday.

▲ Statesboro Police Department — 31 calls Monday.

➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department — Four calls Monday.

▲ Metter Fire Department — Two calls Monday.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department — Two calls Monday.





➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS — Three accident calls, two first-responder calls and 43 medical calls Monday.

▲ Candler County EMS — Two accident calls and 12 medical calls Monday.

▲ Evans County EMS — Two medical calls Monday.





➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups — 38 calls Monday.

▲ Air Transports — Two calls Monday.

▲ Bulloch County Animal Services — One call Monday.

▲ Bryan County 911 — One call Monday.

▲ Screven County 911 — One call Monday.





— compiled by Jim Healy