Police report, 6/6/20

Note: Arrest information listed, including spelling of names and addresses, is AS IT APPEARS in media releases sent daily from the Bulloch County Jail. Incident information comes from daily reports by agencies indicated. These are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Gage Patrick Sills, 19, Hickory Court, Hinesville – possession of a Schedule I controlled substance; possession/use of a drug related object, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.

▲ Jacob Trenton Saxon-Evans, 22, Lydia Lane – disorderly conduct, criminal trespass/family violence.

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Jason Timothy Bolyard, 20, Rebekah Road – possession of a Schedule I controlled substance; possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance; two counts of possession of a Schedule III, IV or V controlled substance; possession of cocaine;’ possession of less than an ounce of marijuana; possession/use of drug-related object.

Justin DeWayne Sowell, 22, Rebekah Road – possession of a Schedule I controlled substance; possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.

➤ Candler County Jail

▲ Jason Sanders, 19. Jackson – speeding, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.

▲ Julie Clark, 41, Augusta – bench warrant.

▲ Calvin Latrell Jones, 44, Metter – bench warrant.

▲ Jamey Thompson, 22, Rincon – improper lane use, speeding, fleeing/attempt to elude.

▲ Chad Nathan Beasley, 27, Metter – probation violation.

▲ Jaylin Hunlen, 25, Warner Robins – wanted person, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.

INCIDENTS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ CYPRESS LAKE ROAD – A woman said someone transferred $700 from her savings to her checking account, then withdrew from an ATM $300 without her permission.

▲ ASH BRANCH CHURCH ROAD – Deputies responded to a report of credit card fraud.



Statesboro Police Department

▲ STADIUM WALK APARTMENTS – A woman told police she and her ex-live in boyfriend were involved in a verbal argument.

▲ HARVEY DRIVE – Someone reported the theft of a cell phone, sunglasses, checkbook, knife and medicines from a car.

▲ GRANADE STREET – Someone reported an incident of aggressive driving.

▲ NORTH MAIN STREET – Someone told police a man was yelling and making threats. The offender stated he was just talking to another person. Both were advised to stay away from each other.

➤ Georgia Southern University Police

▲ Officers issued two traffic citations and four traffic warning and assisted no motorists Thursday.

▲ SOUTH CAMPUS – Someone was arrested on charges of loitering/ prowling and obstruction.

➤ Candler County Sheriff’s Office

▲ RAILROAD STREET – Deputies responded to a hit and run.

▲ CHESTNUT STREET – Someone reported an entering auto.

▲ HIGHWAY 46 – Deputies handled a call involving reports of battery, false imprisonment and interference with a 911 call.

▲ MORGAN ROAD – Someone reported a burglary.

▲ MCNAIR ROAD – Deputies investigated a theft.

▲ LEWIS STREET – Someone complained of criminal trespass.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – seven calls

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office – five calls.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Department – four calls.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 – five calls.

▲ Metter Police Department – three

▲ Statesboro Police Department – 23 calls.

➤ Fire Departments/911 calls

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department – two calls.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department – two calls.

▲ Metter Fire Department – one call

▲ Evans County Fire & Rescue – one call.

➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups – 23 calls.

▲ Bryan County 911 – two calls.

▲ Bulloch County Humane Enforcement – three calls.

▲ Emanuel County 911 – one call.

▲ Screven County 911 – one call.

▲ Georgia Power – one call.

▲ Emergency medical dispatch – five calls.

➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS – two accident calls, one coroner call, 12 medical calls.

▲ Candler County EMS – three medical calls.

▲ Evans County EMS – four medical calls.

➤ Bulloch County Fire Department

▲ Last week, rural firefighters responded to the following:

▲ Portal Fire Department – one vehicle fire.

▲ Register Fire Department – two fire alarms, one brush/grass fire, one rescue call, one structure fire, two vehicle fires.

▲ Nevils Fire Department – one miscellaneous fire call, one structure fire, one vehicle fire.

▲ Bay District Fire Department – one structure fire.

▲ Stillson Fire Department – one vehicle fire.

▲ Brooklet Fire Department – one miscellaneous fire call, one fire alarm, one brush/grass fire, one structure fire, three vehicle fires.

▲ Leefield Fire Department – no calls.

▲ Clito Fire Department – no calls.

– compiled by Holli Deal Saxon