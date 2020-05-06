Police report, 6/5/20

Note: Arrest information listed, including spelling of names and addresses, is AS IT APPEARS in media releases sent daily from the Bulloch County Jail. Incident information comes from daily reports by agencies indicated. These are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Eric Lavonne Adams, 49, Twin Forks Road, Pembroke – entering auto.

▲ Amber Brooke Duren, 29, Southern Court – simple assault/family violence.

▲ Allen Germaine Harper, 29, Lanier Drive – simple assault/family violence.





➤ Georgia Southern University Police

▲ James Clay Thompson, 21, Fox Court Path – speeding, failure to maintain lane, DUI.

INCIDENTS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ HIGHWAY 24 – Deputies responded to a complaint of harassing communications. A secretary told them a man made racist comments on Snapchat while he was promoting the business. A business owner told deputies the man who made the comments had been terminated. However, there were social media arguments about the comments that included threats to the business, he said.

▲ HIGHLAND CROSSINGS BOULEVARD – A woman complained of being harassed on social media.

▲ WESTSIDE MOBILE HOME PARK – Deputies responding to a domestic call met with a victim who was walking away from the scene. She did not show any sign of physical harm and said she just wanted to leave.

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ NORTH MAIN STREET – A woman called police while she was chasing someone down the street who stole her bicycle. The offender fled and was not found.

▲ LANIER DRIVE – Officers responded to a domestic dispute that a woman said was only verbal.

▲ MORRIS STREET – Police are investigating an aggravated assault. Reports with details were not immediately available Thursday.

▲ MARVIN AVENUE – Someone told police their personal card information was used to make a $`1,000 payment to an automotive shop.

▲ HAWTHORNE APARTMENTS – A woman said an unknown person caused damage to her vehicle.

➤ Georgia Southern University Police

▲ Officers issued three traffic citations and two traffic warnings and assisted no motorists Wednesday.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department – one call.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 14 calls.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office – one call.

▲ Claxton Police Department – two calls.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Department – seven calls.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 – seven calls.

▲ Metter Police Department – four calls.

▲ Statesboro Police Department – 40 calls.

➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department – eight calls.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department – 10 calls.

▲ Metter Fire Department – one call.

➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups – 35 calls.

▲ Air Evac – one call.

▲ Bryan County 911 – one call.

▲ Emanuel County 911 – one call.

▲ Tattnall County 911 – one call.

▲ Emergency medical dispatch – five calls.

➤ Emergency Medical Service



▲ Bulloch County EMS – two accident calls, one first-responder call and 15 medical calls.

▲ Candler County EMS – two medical calls.

▲ Evans County EMS – four medical calls.

– compiled by Holli Deal Saxon