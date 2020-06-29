Police report, 6/30/20

Note: Arrest information, including spelling of names and addresses, is taken from Bulloch County Jail reports. Incident information comes from reports by agencies indicated. These are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.





➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Richard Shaquille Crawford, 27, Lanier Drive — battery/family violence, criminal trespass/family violence, third-degree cruelty to children.

▲ Aaron Hunter Davis, 22, Swallowtail Drive — simple battery/family violence.

▲ Favion Marcel Ferguson, 43, Coley Boyd Road — DUI/less safe/drugs, suspended license.

▲ Kenneth Marquise Freeman, 22, Hancock Landing Road, Waynesboro — DUI/less safe/drugs, speeding, open container.

▲ Ashley Paige Holmes, 39, Sandy Hill Lane — pedestrian under the influence.

▲ Gary Lee, 44, Moore Road, Portal — public intoxication.

▲ Jamal Deshawn Nelson, 22, Longwood Drive — possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, possession of a firearm or knife during commission of a crime, possession/use of a drug-related object, probation violation.

▲ James David Ulmer, 58, Highway 119 South, Ellabell — battery/family violence, obstruction, felony probation violation.

▲ Mikell Corey Waters, 23, Nevils-Denmark Road — possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, possession/use of drug-related objects, failure to yield to funeral procession.





➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Dominique Javaiughn Jernigan, 29, Pear Orchard Road, Hinesville — possession of a schedule IV controlled substance; possession of a schedule II controlled substance; possession of a schedule III controlled substance; manufacture, sale, distribution or purchase of marijuana; possession/use of a drug-related object.





➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ Natia Lanique Adams, 39, Williamsburg Court, Ridge, N.Y. — DUI/less safe, speeding.

▲ Christopher Ryan Bethelm, 25, Ogeechee Drive — DUI/less safe, stop sign violation.

▲ John Edward Swearingain, 24, Edward Smith Road, Ellabell — no license on person, improper passing, suspended registration.





INCIDENTS

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ STATESBORO PLACE CIRCLE — After a man told police he was involved in a physical fight, two men were cited, one for battery and one for simple battery.

▲ STAMBUK LANE — A woman said a man struck her in the face.

▲ SOUTH COLLEGE STREET — Police are investigating a burglary.

▲ RUCKER LANE — Police are investigating an aggravated assault.





➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ PIVOT DRIVE — Someone reported a felony theft.

▲ HIGHWAY 24 — A deputy responded to a harassment complaint.

▲ THE BARN MOBILE HOME PARK — Deputies investigated a theft.

▲ LEE AVENUE — A complainant said someone damaged a locked shed door.

▲ HIGHWAY 301 SOUTH — Someone reported a theft.

▲ ELDORA ROAD — Deputies responded to a report of stolen backpack.

▲ LANGSTON CHAPEL ROAD — Someone reported the theft of crushed aluminum cans.





➤ Georgia Southern University Police

▲ Officers issued two traffic citations and eight traffic warnings and assisted no motorists.

▲ CENTENNIAL PLACE — someone reported a theft.





BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department — two calls Friday, two calls Saturday.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 24 calls Friday, 23 calls Saturday, 17 calls Sunday.

▲ Candler County Sheriffs Office — seven calls Friday, three calls Saturday, three calls Sunday.

▲ Claxton Police Department — one call Sunday.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office — four calls Friday, four calls Saturday, one call Sunday.

▲ Georgia State Patrol — four calls Friday, four calls Saturday, four calls Sunday.

▲ Georgia Southern University Police — one call Friday.

▲ Metter Police Department — four calls Friday, three calls Saturday, three calls Sunday.

▲ Statesboro Police Department — 23 calls Friday, 36 calls Saturday, 26 calls Sunday.





➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department — two calls Friday, one call Saturday, six calls Sunday.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department — five calls Friday, six calls Sunday.

▲ Metter Fire Department — one call Friday, one call Saturday, three calls Sunday.

▲ Georgia Forestry Commission/Bulloch — one call Sunday.





➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS/Friday two accident calls, one coroner call, one first-responder call, 22 medical calls.

▲ Bulloch County EMS/Saturday — one accident call, two first-responder calls, 25 medical calls.

▲ Bulloch County EMS/Sunday — one accident call, one first-responder call, 22 medical calls.





▲ Candler County EMS/Friday — two medical calls.

▲ Candler County EMS/Saturday — five medical calls.

▲ Candler County EMS/Sunday — one first-responder call, one fire call;, six medical calls.





▲ Evans County EMS/Friday —four medical calls.

▲ Evans County EMS/Saturday — three medical calls.

▲ Evans County EMS/Sunday — three medical calls.





➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups — 42 calls Friday, 52 calls Saturday, 41 calls Sunday.

▲ Air Evac — one call Friday, two calls Sunday.

▲ Bryan County 911 — one Friday, one call Saturday, one call Sunday.

▲ Bulloch County Humane Enforcement — one call Friday.

▲ Effingham County 911 — one call Sunday

▲ Emanuel County 911 — one call Friday, one call Sunday.

▲ Screven County 911 — two calls Friday, four calls Saturday.

▲ Tattnall County 911 — two calls Friday, two calls Saturday.

▲ Emergency medical dispatches — six calls Saturday, five calls Sunday.





— compiled by Holli Deal Saxon