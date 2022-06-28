Police report, 6/29/22

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS

Statesboro Police Department



Jerry Cordell Stephens, 35, Edisto Ave., Beech Island, S.C. – Possession of Schedule I controlled substance, possession of marijuana less than 1 oz., possession and use of drug-related objects.

Ryan David Timmerman, 38, Foxford Drive, Knoxville, Tenn. – Possession of methamphetamine, criminal attempt to commit a felony/aggravated child molestation, criminal attempt to commit a felony/enticing a child for indecent purposes, criminal attempt to commit a felony/child molestation, possession and use of drug-related objects, criminal attempt to commit a felony/statutory rape, computer pornography.

INCIDENTS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

COLEY BOYD ROAD – Complainant said a man walked into her house and laid down on the sofa. She said her son told him “I think you’re in the wrong house” and he got up a left. He then started banging on the windows and yelling to let him in. Complainant said it appeared the man was taking his pants off in the front yard. She said the man appeared intoxicated. The man had left by the time deputies arrived and he could not be located.

HIGHWAY 67 and INTERSTATE 16 – Complainant said she had an argument with her boyfriend over a cigarette and he attempted to push her out of the vehicle while it was in motion. Also, she said he struck her in the face. The boyfriend said he picked the complainant up after work and she had consumed a few alcoholic drinks. He said she became irate when he wouldn’t let her look through his cell phone and began hitting him in the head. He said she tried to exit the vehicle while it was in motion. Due to conflicting stories, both parties were advised of possible Magistrate Court remedies.

MAPLE DRIVE – Complainant said his nephew’s 1996 Chevrolet Suburban had been sitting in his yard for approximately eight months and just noticed that both catalytic converters are missing from the vehicle.

CEDARWOOD ACRES PARK – Complainant said she saw two juveniles near a home they were not given permission to be near. In speaking with the juveniles, they said they did not take anything from the home and they never went inside.

EAGLE TRACE MOBILE HOME PARK – Upon arriving at the scene on a civil matter call, deputy observed the man involved in the call walking away. He was told to stop and began running away. He was located again and again ran away. The man was told to stop running or he would be targeted with a taser. Two shots with a taser were not effective and he kept running. He tripped over a curb and was then apprehended. He said an argument with his girlfriend was about him not giving her car keys. He had the keys in his pocket and they were returned to the girlfriend.

BURKHALTER CIRCLE – Complainant said his black 2019 Ford Mustang was taken from his yard. He said he had left the key in the vehicle and it was unlocked. He said the vehicle had not been repossessed. Also, he said $40 was missing from his truck in the yard. It, too, was left unlocked. The vehicle was entered as stolen and there are no suspects at this time.

PIONEER TRAIL – Complainant said A man has been texting him constantly even though he was told to stop. Complainant said the man threatened him several times. He was advised of possible remedies in Magistrate Court.

OLD REGISTER ROAD – Complainant said an offender will not stop messaging her. Several messages say “I’m going to sue you.” Complainant said Adult Protective Services said this person is not supposed to have contact with her, but there is no court order. The incident was documented.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Brooklet Police Department – One call Monday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 17 calls Monday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Five calls Monday.

Claxton Police Department – One call Monday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Seven calls Monday.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45 –Three calls Monday.

Georgia Southern University Police Department – One call Monday.

Metter Police Department – Two calls Monday.

Statesboro Police Department – 34 calls Monday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – Three calls Monday.

Statesboro Fire Department – One call Monday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – Four accident calls and 17 medical calls Monday.

Candler County EMS – Five medical calls Monday.

Evans County EMS – Nine medical calls Monday.

Other Agencies

911 hang-ups – 37 calls Monday.

Bulloch County Animal Services – Three calls Monday.

Bryan County 911 – One call Monday.

Emanuel County 911 – Two calls Monday.

Air Transport – One call Monday.

Screven County 911 – One call Monday.

Tattnall County 911 – One call Monday.

