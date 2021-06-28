Police report, 6/29/21

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ James Adam Fulton, 41, Old Pond Lane – Aggravated stalking.

▲ Timothy Elliott Howard, 42, Eldora Cemetery Road, Ellabell – Theft by receiving stolen property/felony, burglary second degree/felony.

▲ Kaitlyn Marie Humphries, 25, Lanier Drive – Forgery fourth degree/misdemeanor.

▲ Marshion Jabrell Lapsley, 24, Chapel Pointe Circle, Savannah – Use of communication facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substances, possession sand use of drug-related objects, possession of firearm during commission of or attempt to commit felonies, two charges sale of Schedule I or II controlled substance, possession of Schedule I controlled substance, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana.

▲ Jeremy Edward Saxon, 36, Perkins Road, Millen – Theft by deception/misdemeanor, theft by receiving stolen property/felony, possession of firearm by convicted felon or first offender, theft by receiving stolen property/misdemeanor.

▲ Johnny Scott, 60, Portal – Criminal trespass.





➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Robert Lee Huff, 26, Cone Homes – Battery/family violence first offense.

▲ Jasmine Breanna Littman, 19, Ricker Lane – Furnishing, purchasing and possession of alcohol by person under legal age. Criminal trespass.

▲ Tateanna Janeecia Payton, 22, Statesboro Circle Place – DUI concentration is .08G three hours or more, driving without a license, speeding in excess of maximum limits.

▲ Taylor Michelle Po, 20, Georgia Highway 67 – DUI under the age of 21.

▲ Brandon Ramirez, 23, Mike Ann Drive – Possession of cocaine, DUI less safe alcohol.





➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ Thomas Edward Canady, 55, Hawthorne Drive, Guyton – DUI less safe alcohol, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, failure to maintain lane.

▲ Travis Shemor Ellison, 22, University Place – Speeding in excess of maximum limits, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, DUI concentration is .08G three hours or more.

▲ Zachary Ryan Guiff, 26, High Bluff Circle, Metter – DUI concentration is .08G three hours or more, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, improper tag display.

▲ Jaime Gudino Herrera, 27, US Highway 80 East – DUI less safe alcohol, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, driver to exercise due care.

▲ Cameron Tarik Washington, 25, Charles Perry Ave., Sardis – DUI less safe alcohol, driving on wrong side of roadway, improper stopping on roadway, driver to exercise due care.





➤ Georgia Southern University Police

▲ Gauge Merlyn Freeman, 17, Levi McCall Road, Reidsville – Improper use of center turn lane, failure to maintain lane, violation of conditions on limited driving permit, DUI less safe/combination of 1-3.

▲ Mallori Breanna Rush, 20, Sunbury Road, Claxton – DUI under the age of 21, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, driver to exercise due care.





BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department – One call Saturday.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 28 calls Friday; 27 calls Saturday; 24 calls Sunday.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Nine calls Friday; seenne calls Saturday; five calls Sunday.

▲ Claxton Police Department – Three calls Friday; three calls Saturday; two calls Sunday.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Nine calls Friday; six calls Saturday; three calls Sunday.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 – Seven calls Friday; five calls Saturday; five calls Sunday.

▲ Georgia Southern University Police – Two calls Friday; two calls Saturday.

▲ Metter Police Department – Two calls Friday; eight calls Saturday; five calls Sunday.

▲ Portal Police Department – One call Friday; two calls Sunday.

▲ Statesboro Police Department – 35 calls Friday; 37 calls Saturday; 30 calls Sunday.

➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department – Six calls Friday; four calls Saturday; 1 call Sunday.

▲ Claxton Fire Department – One call Friday.

▲ Metter Fire Department – Two calls Friday; one call Saturday; one call Sunday.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department – Five calls Friday; three calls Sunday.





➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS – Six accident calls, one coroner call, two first-responder calls and 19 medical calls Friday; two accident calls, one first-responder call and 20 medical calls Saturday; 21 medical calls Sunday.

▲ Candler County EMS – One fir call, one first-responder call and nine medical calls Friday; two accident calls and three medical calls Saturday; four medical calls Sunday.

▲ Evans County EMS – Seven medical calls Friday; five medical calls Saturday; four medical calls Sunday.





➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups – 47 calls Friday; 63 calls Saturday; 50 calls Sunday.

▲ Air Transport – one call Saturday

▲ Bulloch County Animal Services – One call Friday; one call Saturday.

▲ Bryan County 911 – One call Friday; four calls Sunday.

▲ Emanuel County 911 – One call Friday.

▲ Other counties or agencies – 13 calls Saturday; 13 calls Sunday.





— compiled by Jim Healy



