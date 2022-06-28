Police report, 6/28/22

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Scott Evan Boyd, 31, Bell Road, Brooklet — Possession of methamphetamine, obstruction of law enforcement officers, bench warrant/felony.

▲ Vivian Renee Bridges, 45, Ash St., Bloomingdale — Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

▲ Clarence Bernard Chavers, Pecan Grove, Portal — 10 charges theft by deception/misdemeanor, 10 charges fourth degree forgery/misdemeanor.

▲ Duane Edward Gray, Park Place — DUI less safe alcohol, headlight requirements.

▲ Emmanuel Lee-Justin Grimsley, 31, Mud Road, Brooklet — Battery/family violence first offense.

▲ Latera Jeanine Grimsley, 31, Mud Road, Brooklet — Battery/family violence first offense.

▲ Julian Lamar Hunter, 41, Small Pond Lane — DUI less safe alcohol, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle.

▲ David Fitsroy Jackson, 27, Lanier Drive — Bench warrant/felony.

▲ David Nelson, 41, Vista Circle — Simple assault.

▲ Christopher Conrad Pressler, 33, Zetwell Road — Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.





➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Timothy Stewart Chapman, 23, North Main St. — DUI less safe alcohol.

▲ Charlie Jackson, 39, East Main St. — Criminal trespass.

▲ Delvin Rashad Logan, 43, Highway 67 South — Simple battery/family violence.

▲ Justin Tad Roberson, 42, Old Wadley Road, Swainsboro — Criminal attempt to commit a felony, enticing a child for indecent purposes, sexual battery against a child under 16/felony, computer pornography, possession of a firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit a felony, possession of firearm by a convicted felon or first offender, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.





➤ Portal Police Department

▲ Nathaniel Anthony Jones, 36, First Ave., Portal — Burglary/felony first degree.





➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ Andrew Gene Hollie, 66, Twin Forks Place — DUI less safe alcohol, improper stopping on roadway.





➤ Georgia Southern University Police Department

▲ Connor Thomas Gillis, 27, Greenbriar Apts. — DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane, failure to use signal.





BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department — Three calls Friday; two calls Saturday.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 20 calls Friday; 15 calls Saturday; 17 calls Sunday.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office — Seven calls Friday; 10 calls Saturday; four calls Sunday.

▲ Claxton Police Department — One call Saturday; four calls Sunday.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office — One call Friday; One call Saturday.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 — Five calls Friday; one call Saturday; six calls Sunday.

▲ Metter Police Department — Four calls Friday; four calls Saturday; four calls Sunday.

▲ Portal Police Department — One call Friday; one call Sunday.

▲ Ogeechee Tech Police — One call Sunday.

▲ Statesboro Police Department — 35 calls Friday; 47 calls Saturday; 20 calls Sunday.

➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department — Three calls Friday; six calls Saturday; six calls Sunday.

▲ Evans County Fire Department — One call Sunday.

▲ Claxton Fire Department — Two calls Sunday.

▲ Metter Fire Department — Two calls Friday; two calls Saturday; three calls Sunday.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department — Four calls Friday; one call Saturday.





➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS — One accident call, two fire calls and 34 medical calls Friday; one coroner call, one first-responder call and 20 medical calls Saturday; two accident calls, one first-responder call and 20 medical calls Sunday.

▲ Candler County EMS — Five medical calls Friday; one accident call, one coroner call and six medical calls Saturday; five medical calls Sunday.

▲ Evans County EMS — Three medical calls Friday; six medical calls Saturday; one accident call and five medical calls Sunday.





➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups — 28 calls Friday; 41 calls Saturday; 37 calls Sunday.

▲ Air transport — Two calls Sunday.

▲ Bulloch County Animal Services — One call Friday; two calls Saturday; one call Sunday.

▲ Bryan County 911 — One call Friday; two calls Saturday.

▲ Effingham County 911 — Two calls Friday.

▲ Bulloch County Correctional Institute — One call Friday.

▲ Poison Control — One call Friday.

▲ Other agencies — Two calls Saturday.





— compiled by Jim Healy