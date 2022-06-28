By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Police report, 6/28/22
police report

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

 

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Scott Evan Boyd, 31, Bell Road, Brooklet —  Possession of methamphetamine, obstruction of law enforcement officers, bench warrant/felony.

▲ Vivian Renee Bridges, 45, Ash St., Bloomingdale —  Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

▲ Clarence Bernard Chavers, Pecan Grove, Portal —  10 charges theft by deception/misdemeanor, 10 charges fourth degree forgery/misdemeanor.

▲ Duane Edward Gray, Park Place —  DUI less safe alcohol, headlight requirements.

▲ Emmanuel Lee-Justin Grimsley, 31, Mud Road, Brooklet —  Battery/family violence first offense.

▲ Latera Jeanine Grimsley, 31, Mud Road, Brooklet —  Battery/family violence first offense.

▲ Julian Lamar Hunter, 41, Small Pond Lane —  DUI less safe alcohol, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle.

▲ David Fitsroy Jackson, 27, Lanier Drive —  Bench warrant/felony.

▲ David Nelson, 41, Vista Circle —  Simple assault.

▲ Christopher Conrad Pressler, 33, Zetwell Road —  Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.


➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Timothy Stewart Chapman, 23, North Main St. —  DUI less safe alcohol.

▲ Charlie Jackson, 39, East Main St. —  Criminal trespass.

▲ Delvin Rashad Logan, 43, Highway 67 South —  Simple battery/family violence.

▲ Justin Tad Roberson, 42, Old Wadley Road, Swainsboro —  Criminal attempt to commit a felony, enticing a child for indecent purposes, sexual battery against a child under 16/felony, computer pornography, possession of a firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit a felony, possession of firearm by a convicted felon or first offender, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.


➤ Portal Police Department

▲ Nathaniel Anthony Jones, 36, First Ave., Portal —  Burglary/felony first degree.


➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ Andrew Gene Hollie, 66, Twin Forks Place —  DUI less safe alcohol, improper stopping on roadway.


➤ Georgia Southern University Police Department

▲ Connor Thomas Gillis, 27, Greenbriar Apts. —  DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane, failure to use signal.


BULLOCH 911 REPORTS 

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies 

▲ Brooklet Police Department —  Three calls Friday; two calls Saturday.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office —  20 calls Friday; 15 calls Saturday; 17 calls Sunday.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office —  Seven calls Friday; 10 calls Saturday; four calls Sunday.

▲ Claxton Police Department —  One call Saturday; four calls Sunday.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office —  One call Friday; One call Saturday.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 —  Five calls Friday; one call Saturday; six calls Sunday.

▲ Metter Police Department —  Four calls Friday; four calls Saturday; four calls Sunday.

▲ Portal Police Department —  One call Friday; one call Sunday.

▲ Ogeechee Tech Police —  One call Sunday.

▲ Statesboro Police Department —  35 calls Friday; 47 calls Saturday; 20 calls Sunday.

  

➤ Fire Departments 

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department —  Three calls Friday; six calls Saturday; six calls Sunday.

▲ Evans County Fire Department —  One call Sunday.

▲ Claxton Fire Department —  Two calls Sunday.

▲ Metter Fire Department —  Two calls Friday; two calls Saturday; three calls Sunday.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department —  Four calls Friday; one call Saturday.


➤ Emergency Medical Services 

▲ Bulloch County EMS —  One accident call, two fire calls and 34 medical calls Friday; one coroner call, one first-responder call and 20 medical calls Saturday; two accident calls, one first-responder call and 20 medical calls Sunday.

▲ Candler County EMS —  Five medical calls Friday; one accident call, one coroner call and six medical calls Saturday; five medical calls Sunday.

▲ Evans County EMS —  Three medical calls Friday; six medical calls Saturday; one accident call and five medical calls Sunday.


➤ Other Agencies 

▲ 911 hang-ups —  28 calls Friday; 41 calls Saturday; 37 calls Sunday.

▲ Air transport —  Two calls Sunday.

▲ Bulloch County Animal Services —  One call Friday; two calls Saturday; one call Sunday.

▲ Bryan County 911 —  One call Friday; two calls Saturday.

▲ Effingham County 911 —  Two calls Friday.

▲ Bulloch County Correctional Institute —  One call Friday.

▲ Poison Control —  One call Friday.

▲ Other agencies —  Two calls Saturday.


— compiled by Jim Healy