Police report, 6/26/21

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ John Kirkland Blocker, 29, Carolina Springs, North Augusta — Possession and use of drug-related objects, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, failure to obey traffic control device.

▲ Sara Elizabeth Deal, 46, Savannah Woods Road, Collins — Possession of methamphetamine.

▲ Amy Leigh Dickerson, 37, Whitaker Lane, Brooklet — Criminal trespass.

▲ Christopher Michael Jenkins, 48, Red Hill Church Road, Pembroke — Manufacture of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of firearm by convicted felon or first offender, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit felonies.

▲ Jeremy Edward Saxon, 36, Perkins Road, Millen — Theft by deception/felony, theft by receiving stolen property/felony, possession of firearm by convicted felon or first offender.

▲ Michael William Sutton, 46, Floyd Clark Road — Criminal trespass, possession and use of drug-related objects, theft by taking/misdemeanor.





➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ David Ray Bozeman, 35, Broad St. — Criminal trespass.

▲ Aalyiha Maria Glover, 19, Pinemount Blvd. — Stalking, influencing a witness, harassing communications.





➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ Travis Shemor Ellison, 22, University Place — Speeding in excess of maximum limits, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, DUI concentration is .08G three hours or more.

▲ Zachary Ryan Guiff, 26, High Bluff Circle, Metter — DUI concentration is .08G three hours or more, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, improper tag display.

▲ Cameron Tarik Washington, 25, Charles Perry Ave., Sardis — DUI less safe alcohol, driving on wrong side of roadway, improper stopping on roadway, driver





INCIDENTS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ BOOSTER BOULEVARD — Complainant said an unknown person entered his vehicle without permission and stole several items. Vehicle was not damaged in incident and complainant said he is unsure if vehicle was locked.

▲ SINKHOLE ROAD — Complainant said someone entered his garage overnight and stole an electric meter and a 250-foot spool of wire. There was no sign of forced entry.

▲ SHEARHOUSE LANDING — Complainant said his girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend has been texting him and threatened he was “going to beat him up.” Complainant said he just wants texting to stop and he has called him to tell him to stop. Attempts to reach the man in question have been unsuccessful.





➤ Bulloch County Animal Services

(June 14-June 20)

▲ Rural county intake — Nine adult dogs, three adult cats, three puppies and four kittens.

▲ City of Statesboro — Five adult dogs, five adult cats, one adult cat and four kittens.

▲ Adopted — Four adult dogs and four kittens.

▲ Reclaimed — Two adult dogs and one puppy.

▲ Euthanized — One adult dog (injuries) and one kitten (injuries).

▲ Fees collected — $325.





BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department — One call Wednesday.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 20 calls Wednesday; 18 calls Thursday.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office — Three calls Wednesday; two calls Thursday.

▲ Claxton Police Department — Three calls Wednesday; one call Thursday.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office — 12 calls Wednesday; three calls Thursday.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 — Three calls Wednesday; three calls Thursday.

▲ Georgia Southern Police — One call Wednesday.

▲ Metter Police Department — Two calls Thursday.

▲ Statesboro Police Department — 41 calls Wednesday; 44 calls Thursday.





➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department — Five calls Wednesday; two calls Thursday.

▲ Claxton Fire Department — One call Wednesday.

▲ Metter Fire Department — One call Thursday.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department — Two calls Wednesday; three calls Thursday.

➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS — Three accident calls, two first-responder calls and 25 medical calls Wednesday; one accident call and 28 medical calls Thursday.

▲ Candler County EMS — Six medical calls Wednesday; five medical calls Thursday.

▲ Evans County EMS — Five medical calls Wednesday; two accident calls and three medical calls Thursday.

➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups — 43 calls Wednesday; 37 calls Thursday.

▲ Bulloch Animal Services — One call Wednesday; one call Thursday.

▲ Emanuel County 911 — One call Thursday.

▲ Tattnall County 911 — One call Thursday.

▲ Chatham County — One call Thursday.

▲ Other agencies — Seven calls Wednesday.

— compiled by Jim Healy