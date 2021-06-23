Police report, 6/24/21

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Alston Lee Smith, 32, Quail Road, Sylvania — Tag lights required, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.





➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Jose Luis Garza, 31, Cindy Lane — Theft by shoplifting.

▲ Deja Tamia Randall, 24, Packinghouse Road — Possession of methamphetamine, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana, possession of marijuana less than 1 oz., possession Schedule II controlled substance, possession and use of drug-related objects.

▲ Anthony Lamar Brown, 32, Bryant St., Waynesboro — Possession of a firearm by convicted felon or first offender, possession of marijuana less than 1oz.

▲ Kristen Michelle Hendrix, 20, Stambuk Lane — Armed robbery.

▲ Keno Demond Holt, 38, Reed St. — Stalking/aggravated, influencing a witness.

▲ Dorothy DeShay Johnson, 24, Cypress Lake Trailer Park — Criminal trespass/family violence.

▲ Brett Alexander Thomas, 48, West Main St. — Possession of cocaine.





➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ George Robert Stone, 28, Lakeview Road, Townsend — Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, no insurance.





➤ Georgia Southern University Police

▲ Jacob Anderson Wright, 27, East Main St. — DUI refusal, failure to yield when entering intersection.





INCIDENTS

▲ STEEPLECHASE ROAD — Complainant said a man was knocking at her door and they argued after she opened the door. She said she wanted the man served with a criminal trespass warning. The man was contacted by phone and served with a criminal trespass warning.

▲ SEED TICK ROAD — Complainant said he came home and found a man he did not know in his wife’s bed. The wife was not home. When contact was made with the man, he said he did not know where he was or why he was inside complainant’s house. A pipe commonly used to smoke illegal narcotics was found and he was charged with possession of a drug related object and criminal trespass.

▲ PRETORIA RUSHING ROAD — Complainant said when he returned from a nine-day vacation, his brother and roommate were in jail. He said while he was gone, he thinks they stole his lawn mower and tools so they could pawn them and use the money to buy drugs

▲ CROSSWAY COTTAGES — Complainant said she was out of town and asked deputies to check on her residence. Arriving at the scene, it was discovered two front screens were missing, along with a back screen that also had a window that appeared to be pried open. Both front and rear doors were locked and complainant was advised to call the Sheriff’s Office for an escort when she decided to return home.

▲ THOMAS VILLAGE — Complainant said the father of her child was harassing her via text messaging and calling. She could not provide evidence of the texts and calls and was advised once she offered any evidence, some actions could be taken.

▲ HIGHWAY 301 SOUTH — Complainant said her laptop was missing from her home. She also said money from her CashApp account was transferred to an account she didn’t approve.

▲ HIGHWAY 80 East — Complainant said after she added $1,400 to her Walmart Visa reload card. The next day, she said multiple charges from Concord, NC, adding up to $465, including items at Best Buy.





BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department — One call Monday; two calls Tuesday.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 18 calls Monday; 12 calls Tuesday.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office — Two calls Monday; six calls Tuesday.

▲ Claxton Police Department — One call Monday; one call Tuesday.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office — Seven calls Monday; nine calls Tuesday.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 — One call Monday; four calls Tuesday.

▲ Georgia Southern Police — Two calls Tuesday.

▲ Metter Police Department — Six calls Monday; four calls Tuesday.

▲ Statesboro Police Department — 27 calls Monday; 27 calls Tuesday.

➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department — One call Monday.

▲ Metter Fire Department — Four calls Tuesday.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department — Two calls Monday; two calls Tuesday.





➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS — Three first-responder calls and 31 medical calls Monday; three accident calls and 23 medical calls Tuesday.

▲ Candler County EMS — Seven medical calls Monday; 10 medical calls Tuesday.

▲ Evans County EMS — One accident call and three medical calls Monday; two medical calls Tuesday.





➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups — 36 calls Monday; 60 calls Tuesday.

▲ Emanuel County 911 — One call Monday.

▲ Bryan County 911 — Two calls Monday.

▲ Alpharetta 911 — One call Monday.

▲ Other — Three calls Tuesday.





— compiled by Jim Healy



