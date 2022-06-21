Police report, 6/22/22

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS

None reported.





INCIDENTS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

WINDING WAYAST – Complainant said his vehicle was stolen. After investigation, a report was completed for documentation.

SOUTH MAIN ST. – Complainant said his ex-girlfriend is texting him and threatening to take equipment from one of his job sites while he is out of town and sell it. He said none of his equipment has been taken and he does not want his ex-girlfriend contacted at this time.

LEE AVE. – Complainant said someone was on his property without permission. Upon investigation, a man was arrested for criminal trespass and public intoxication.

GARY FUTH ROAD – Complainant spoke with an investigator about a possible forgery incident. The case was forward to the Criminal Investigation Division.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Brooklet Police Department – One call Monday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 17 calls Monday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Five calls Monday.

Claxton Police Department – One call Monday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Seven calls Monday.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45 –Three calls Monday.

Georgia Southern University Police Department – One call Monday.

Metter Police Department – Two calls Monday.

Statesboro Police Department – 34 calls Monday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – Three calls Monday.

Statesboro Fire Department – One call Monday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – Four accident calls and 17 medical calls Monday.

Candler County EMS – Five medical calls Monday.

Evans County EMS – Nine medical calls Monday.

Other Agencies

911 hang-ups – 37 calls Monday.

Bulloch County Animal Services – Three calls Monday.

Bryan County 911 – One call Monday.

Emanuel County 911 – Two calls Monday.

Air Transport – One call Monday.

Screven County 911 – One call Monday.

Tattnall County 911 – One call Monday.

— compiled by Jim Healy